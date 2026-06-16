Full stack developer
CetaSol AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-16
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As a Full Stack Developer at Cetasol, you will be a key player in designing, developing, and maintaining our software solutions. You will work in a cross-functional team of developers, data scientists and UX designers to create a seamless user experience and scalable architecture with cutting edge AI functionality to reduce fuel use and emissions in the marine industry.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain front-end, mobile, and cloud applications for our AI-driven solutions.
Design, implement, and optimize APIs and microservices.
Collaborate with UX/UI designers to create intuitive and visually appealing interfaces across web and mobile.
Ensure high performance, responsiveness, and security of applications.
Work with cloud services and containerized deployments (AWS, Docker).
Conduct code reviews, write tests, and ensure code quality.
Troubleshoot, debug, and optimise applications for performance and scalability.
Requirements
Experience & Core Skills
5+ years of professional experience in full-stack development.
Strong proficiency in TypeScript (React, Node.js) and/or Python (FastAPI).
Solid understanding of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
Experience building and deploying containerised applications with Docker.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and collaborative team environments.
Using development tools like Cursor, Claude Code, Codex or similar to enhance you own abilities
Cloud & Infrastructure
Hands-on experience with cloud databases (DynamoDB, Timestream, PostgreSQL, etc.) and cloud services (AWS Lambda, Cognito, S3, etc.).
Proven expertise in Infrastructure as Code (IaC), ideally with AWS CDK.
Knowledge of DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines and automated deployments.
Nice to Have
Experience with real-time data visualisation and mapping.
Mobile app development using Flutter
Background in performance optimization and scalable system design.
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools for cloud-native applications (DataDog).
Experience with the Android Jetpack suite (WorkManager, Coroutines) and device/hardware communication (USB, Bluetooth, serial).
Ability to perform data analysis to sanity check findings and evaluate AI recommendations.
What We Offer
A chance to work on cutting-edge AI-driven solutions for the maritime industry.
A collaborative and dynamic startup environment.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
How to Apply
If you're passionate about technology and sustainability and want to make a real impact in the maritime industry, we'd love to hear from you!
Join Cetasol and help us shape the future of sustainable marine operations! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare CetaSol AB
(org.nr 559279-5677), https://cetasol.com
Åvägen 17 C (visa karta
)
412 51 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9966084