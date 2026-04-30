Full stack Developer
Tech Talents Consulting i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tech Talents Consulting i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of our client, we are now looking for a Software Developer who wants to work with technology that helps keep people and societies safe. Together, you'll be part of building solutions that truly make an impact and your contribution will matter.
You will join a software development team working with advanced desktop applications, supporting systems within Electronic Warfare. The team develops solutions for analysis and visualization of data, real-time feeds, big data, and secure user transactions.
About the domain - Electronic WarfareElectronic Warfare involves the use of signals such as radio, infrared, and radar to detect, protect, and gain control in complex environments. It also enables the ability to disrupt and limit adversaries' capabilities.
Your roleWe develop applications where we take part of the entire product chain. We work mainly with software development, but also interact with the customer directly. You will be part of and take responsibility for all phases of our product lifecycles, from concept and idea, to development, test and delivery. Your role will include:
Full stack development
Software development in medium sized teams
Agile development
Possibility to take part of machine learning projects
About the company
The software development teams at Tactical Functions are a technique driven unit that always strive for improvement. You can expect continuous feedback and open communication with both your manager and your team. We encourage initiatives in improving our products, development environment and ways of working. We highly value collaboration and having fun together. Furthermore, it is important to us that you have an accepting attitude towards people regardless of whom you meet. Respect and dignity should be keywords to you at all times.
Your Profile
We are looking for a driven and curious software developer, who is eager to learn and always trying to improve yourself. You actively support and contribute to an innovative climate.
Bachelor in Computer Science (or related discipline), or equivalent work experience
Good skills in programming, with Java, C++, etc. or equivalent
Fluent in Swedish and English
Desired skills:
Knowledge and interest in AI/ML
Experience with DevOps tools, eg. Jenkins, Git
Proactive and reliable team player with good communications skills
Security Vetting
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply. Our work setup is based on-site at our office in Solna.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Our Offer to You as an Employee:Tech Talents is a consulting and recruitment company that puts people first. We are passionate about creating a work environment where we enjoy what we do while challenging traditional ways of thinking in the consulting industry. Today, we collaborate with some of the most innovative companies in the tech sector, whose visions shape the future and drive societal development. At Tech Talents, we are proud to contribute to innovations that truly make a difference.
This is a consulting assignment where you will initially be employed by Tech Talents and work on a long-term assignment as a consultant for one of our clients. We offer you:
A competitive monthly salary and secure employment
Training and development opportunities
Access to pension advisory services
Individualized leadership and a dedicated, supportive consultant manager
Start date: As agreedScope: Full-timeLocation: Stockholm
Additional information: We apply continuous selection, which means the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact the responsible recruiter, Kiara Bergqvist, at kiara.bergqvist@techtalents.se
.
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? We look forward to hearing from you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tech Talents Consulting i Sverige AB
(org.nr 559190-6689)
Gustavslundsvägen 137 (visa karta
)
167 51 BROMMA Arbetsplats
Tech Talents Kontakt
Consultant Manager / Tech Recruiter
Kiara Bergqvist kiara.bergqvist@techtalents.se +46701914556 Jobbnummer
9884284