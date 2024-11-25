Full Stack Developer
Manta Marine Technologies AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Manta Marine Technologies AB i Göteborg
Location: Gothenburg
Employment Type: Full-Time
About Us:
Since 2010, Manta Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in our effort to drive the change towards sustainable shipping. Today, Manta Marine offers a portfolio of green technologies, such as fuel optimization systems and turnkey shore power solutions. Manta Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland, and China.
Do you want help us to promote a healthy planet for future generations? We are currently seeking a Full Stack Developer to enhance our Vessel Optimization business line.
About the Role:
We are seeking an experienced Full Stack Developer with solid experience in Kotlin/Java, SQL, TypeScript, and React. You will be working closely with our small development team to build and maintain comprehensive, feature-rich, interactive web applications that deliver real value to our customers/users. If you enjoy solving problems all the way from frontend to backend, we would love to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain server applications using Kotlin.
Develop and maintain frontend application with React and TypeScript, ensuring a seamless and responsive user experience.
Collaborate with other developers and stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver high-quality features.
Deliver correct, reliable, maintainable, and extensible solutions following best practices.
Contribute to architectural decisions that support the goals stated above.
Ensure application stability and performance through testing, debugging, and optimization.
What We're Looking For:
• 5 years of experience in full stack development.
Strong knowledge of backend services, including experience with API design and development.
Experience working with React and TypeScript.
Experience with relational and/or time series databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, Influx DB).
Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and a proactive attitude.
Good communication skills and an ability to work effectively both within a team and independently.
Nice to Have:
Experience with AWS: SQS, SNS, Lambda, ECS, IaC, CodeBuild, CodePipeline
Experience with CI/CD pipelines is a plus.
Experience with GitHub workflows and actions
Familiarity with the maritime industry and regulations
Why Work with Us?
Purpose-Driven Impact: Be part of a company dedicated to creating solutions that help save the environment and drive positive change for a sustainable future.
Innovative Projects: Work on exciting projects where your input makes a real difference.
Collaborative Culture: Join a small team of enthusiastic professionals who love solving problems together.
Flexible Environment: Remote work options, flexible hours, and a healthy work-life balance.
Professional Growth: We support learning and development opportunities to help you grow in your career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13
E-post: amir.pour@mantamarine.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Full Stack Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Manta Marine Technologies AB
(org.nr 556860-1321), https://www.mantamarine.com/
Mölndalsvägen 93 3TR (visa karta
)
412 83 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9029788