Full stack Developer
2024-01-26
At Paradox, we are focused on bringing value to our community by creating groundbreaking features for both players and game developers. If you are a passionate Full stack Developer who would like to work at a successful games company, full of people passionate about technology and games, read on and learn how you can be part of the fun and talented Central Tech and Services department (CTS)!
We are now looking for a Full stack Developer to work as part of our Online Services team within the CTS department. The CTS department is responsible for the Paradox Ecosystem which provides a variety of services and products to Paradox's various Game Studios. These products and services comprise the Paradox ecosystem which includes the Paradox Account service, Paradox Mods, cross-platform multiplayer, social/player features (leaderboards, cloud saves, forums, etc.), the Paradox Store, the Paradox Game SDK, and much more!
As part of the Online Services team, you will work on our Paradox live presence and its related services. Your day-to-day activities will include working with JavaScript development both Node and React. You will also be building and maintaining JavaScript/Node services, scripts, and cloud functions related to online services, as well as internal libraries and utilities shared within the department. There will also be opportunities to work and maintain our automated build and deployment pipelines.
The skills we're searching for...
3+ years of professional experience with ReactJS (or similar SPA like Angular or VueJS)
3+ years of professional experience with modern JavaScript (ES2018+)
At least 2 years of professional experience with NodeJS
At least 1 year of experience with relational databases
Solid knowledge of CSS
General understanding of how backend APIs work (CRUD, REST, etc.)
General understanding of best practices for caching and performance
General understanding and grasp of API security and data access management
Great attention to detail
You as a candidate:
We believe you are a service-minded, driven, and explorative individual. You have an eye for detail and are comfortable with solving problems and working autonomously within a group. Your role in a team is flexible and can include being the one who identifies viable solutions and implements appropriate solutions, as well as mentors others. Your English communication skills, both written and verbal, are excellent and are backed by patience in taking the time to understand others as well as in explaining yourself.
Practical information:
Scope: Full-time and permanent
Reports to: Development Manager
Location: This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden
