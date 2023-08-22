Full stack developer
Signifikant Svenska AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-08-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Signifikant Svenska AB i Solna
Job description
Overview
Do you have a strong interest in software development using Microsoft .Net?
Do you want to help our customers to transform to a service-oriented business model?
Are you interested in understanding business needs and transform them into user friendly and effective functionality?
Do you have 4 years of experience in software development and DevOps?
Did you answer yes to most of the above questions? Then you are the next Full Stack Developer that we are looking for. Join us and participate in the development of our product, targeted for the manufacturing industry.
About the position
You will be a part of our product development team comprising of eight developers and testers (in Stockholm, India, and France) and dedicated project management. As a software engineer, you'll collaborate closely to analyse client needs, design innovative features and user interfaces, and integrate seamlessly with the core product. You'll receive comprehensive support, including business expertise and guidance, ensuring your integration within the team. Our agile approach allows involvement in the entire process, from client needs to final solutions, making your contribution vital to our product and company success.
Sample tasks involve:
Analysing client business needs in cooperation with clients and Signifikant, and form requirements
Software architecture and design
Development of user interface as well as backend functions, APIs and database
Technology base and skills
Technical competence that will used are:
• Net Core, C#, ASP .NET
Azure
SQL Server, AzureSQL
Css, html, XML, Javascript
Good oral and written English; motivated to learn Swedish
Experience in these technologies is a benefit, but not required. It is of high importance that you prefer agile development, and enjoy working with business needs as guidance, rather than detailed written requirements.
Why Signifikant
At Signifikant, we believe in the power of small teams making a big difference. As a Full Stack Developer, your ideas will have a direct impact on our company's growth and success. Embrace the opportunity to collaborate closely with like-minded professionals in an environment where innovation and creativity flourish.
Additional benefits of working at Signifikant:
Signifikant offers very flexible positions in a multicultural and international environment
The possibility to take part in the full process from early client need to finished product
You will be part of a dynamic team where we enjoy yearly company conferences abroad
Regular Fika, table tennis, badminton and after-work
If you're enthusiastic about development and excited to collaborate closely with clients, transforming their needs into remarkable solutions, then we want you to be part of the Signifikant family! Apply now to embark on a journey of innovation and growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-21
E-post: recruitment@signifikant.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Signifikant Svenska AB
(org.nr 556657-7242)
Centralvägen 16 (visa karta
)
171 68 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Signifikant Svenska AB Jobbnummer
8050906