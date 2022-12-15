Full Stack Developer
2022-12-15
Humly is a digital marketplace for teachers to match exciting job opportunities within schools and nurseries. We are market leading in Sweden and have embarked on a scale up phase and entered the UK market where we have a first-mover advantage.
To support this growth we are creating a brand new development team in our Gothenburg HQ.
About the Role
As part of our product development team, you will be improving our apps and building new features for our three main user groups: teachers, schools and Humly support staff. You will contribute to various areas such as development, ux, testing, release and maintenance.
You probably have
• Experience creating modern TypeScript applications in React
• Collaborated with designers in Figma
• Created and maintained API's in REST or GraphQL
• Worked with relational databases and SQL
• Done automated testing, code reviews, pull requests and continuous delivery
It would be even better if you have
• Worked with custom component libraries in Storybook or commercial packs like MUI
• Experience with dockerized infrastructure, terraform, and AWS ECS.
• Some interest in and knowledge of information security.
• Worked with legacy systems and successfully and pragmatically migrated them to a modern tech stack.
And amazing if you have experience with these technologies
• Ruby on Rails (our legacy API backend)
• MongoDB (our legacy database)
• PostgreSQL or EdgeDB
What we offer
• Lots of influence as an early member in small team
• Be part of an entrepreneurial and playful journey. We grow by researching, testing and learning. Your ideas matter
• Interesting work with data as a product
• Opportunity to define your role within the company
• Hybrid office model - flexibility with responsibility. Sometimes it's great to sit together; sometimes you want to focus at home
• Salary range starting at 39 000 SEK/month
• Collective agreement with pension scheme
• International environment with locations in Sweden and UK (English is the company language)
• A Viking Venture community of 20+ other companies to learn and share knowledge with
• Contribute to a globally important and exciting solution that creates immense value for our users and all the children and students they meet every day
How we hire
We recruit continuously, so don't wait - send us your application right away!
• Initial screening - A first casual 30 minute conversation with our CTO about Humly's short and long-term goals and how those might be related to your personal career goals. This is a good time to discuss deal breakers and concerns you might have upfront.
• Assignment or reference case - We don't want the technical interview phase to start from scratch, and we don't believe in white board coding. This step ensures a more collaborative and engaging discussion in the next phase.
• The tech chat - A 1-hour deep-dive into the craft of software development together with a couple of our team members. With the assignment or reference case as a backdrop we let you describe how you engage with problem solving. You can share your opinions about technical debt, project management, and favourite tech stacks. This is also an opportunity to learn more about what our team enjoys about working at Humly, and ask the hard questions.
• The experience chat - A 1-hour talk with our CTO and one of our founders into your previous experiences and learnings. Share with us your successes and failures and all the permutations in between. The goal is to get to know how what you've done before has shaped your perspective about the who/what/why/where/when of what you want to do next.
About Humly
Humly is a digital marketplace matching supply teachers and schools. 70 million teachers are needed globally to reach the 2030 UN sustainable development goals, and Humly is set to solve a piece of that puzzle.
Humly has financially strong and active owners in Viking Ventures, and have raised 10 MEUR. We are in a scale-up phase in the UK and have high ambitions. The UK market alone is a 2 billion USD,, and Humly has a first mover advantage.
Humly has 60 employees working at our offices in Gothenburg, Sweden and Fareham, Milton Keynes, Manchester and Birmingham in the UK. We have over 3,000 registered teachers and agreements with over 4,000 schools in Sweden and the UK.
The Humly platform consists of multiple web clients written in React.js and mobile apps for iOS and Android written in React Native. All connect via GraphQL and REST to a Ruby on Rails API. Data is stored in a MongoDB database and temporarily cached in Redis. The infrastructure is run on Amazon Web Services with Infrastructure As Code approach.
