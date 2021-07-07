Full Stack Developer - Topgolf Sweden AB - Datajobb i Danderyd
Full Stack Developer
Topgolf Sweden AB / Datajobb / Danderyd
2021-07-07
Do you want to revolutionize golf by designing worldwide software? Take the chance to leave your mark on the software with a high degree of impact. Tech Stack: Python, JavaScript, AWS
We want to strengthen our Software Operations team with an experienced Full Stack Developer. The role offers the opportunity to shape the junction of our unique technology that is revolutionizing how golf is played all over the world. Python is the core of the team and the software is in the cloud and at the same time connected to real servers placed all over the world. Participate in designing worldwide software and architecture. Take the chance to leave your mark on the software architecture of an innovative tech company in a unique part of the tech field, in a team with diverse expertise who are passionate about building smart software.
The Software Operations team is the team that will enable us to multiply the thousands of Toptracer Range installations of servers, networks, and cameras through solid, cleverly designed, and scalable software. That software is today composed of a set of services and tools that the team owns and develops, and that are used internally by support technicians, installation teams, operations, sales. The team is therefore responsible for that our product deployment runs smoothly and that Toptracer can provide an efficient and professional service. We are a tight-knit and cross-functional team of different personalities and skillsets. We work in an agile environment, but we are flexible enough to adapt to the situation at hand. We believe in fully owning our product, and as such we enjoy a high degree of impact in the direction of both the work we do and the team we build.
Experience within the TECH STACK or equivalent is required. If you have no prior experience with the exact technology we use but you have used similar ones, we will consider you but we will also expect you to be willing to learn.
TECH STACK
Python (Flask) | JavaScript (Angular)
POSSIBILITIES
Join the revolution of how golf perceived and played all over the world
Involvement in fundamental decisions of the architecture
Hands-on approach of the software
Quick response time
Close collaboration with teams within the office
Agile environment
Shaping Toptracer world-leading technology
High degree of impact
And of course, playing golf
WE BELIEVE YOU HAVE
Worked in the whole stack
Proficient skills in multiple programming languages
Worked with cloud-based software
DevOps experience
The position is permanent and full-time, located at our office in Danderyd. Hit the link at the bottom of the page to read more about the team.
We hope to hear from you soon!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Topgolf Sweden AB
Svärdvägen 3 A 1 TR
18233 Danderyd
Jobbnummer
5851274
