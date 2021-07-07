Full Stack Developer - Topgolf Sweden AB - Datajobb i Danderyd

Topgolf Sweden AB / Datajobb / Danderyd2021-07-07Do you want to revolutionize golf by designing worldwide software? Take the chance to leave your mark on the software with a high degree of impact. Tech Stack: Python, JavaScript, AWSWe want to strengthen our Software Operations team with an experienced Full Stack Developer. The role offers the opportunity to shape the junction of our unique technology that is revolutionizing how golf is played all over the world. Python is the core of the team and the software is in the cloud and at the same time connected to real servers placed all over the world. Participate in designing worldwide software and architecture. Take the chance to leave your mark on the software architecture of an innovative tech company in a unique part of the tech field, in a team with diverse expertise who are passionate about building smart software.The Software Operations team is the team that will enable us to multiply the thousands of Toptracer Range installations of servers, networks, and cameras through solid, cleverly designed, and scalable software. That software is today composed of a set of services and tools that the team owns and develops, and that are used internally by support technicians, installation teams, operations, sales. The team is therefore responsible for that our product deployment runs smoothly and that Toptracer can provide an efficient and professional service. We are a tight-knit and cross-functional team of different personalities and skillsets. We work in an agile environment, but we are flexible enough to adapt to the situation at hand. We believe in fully owning our product, and as such we enjoy a high degree of impact in the direction of both the work we do and the team we build.Experience within the TECH STACK or equivalent is required. If you have no prior experience with the exact technology we use but you have used similar ones, we will consider you but we will also expect you to be willing to learn.TECH STACKPython (Flask) | JavaScript (Angular)POSSIBILITIESJoin the revolution of how golf perceived and played all over the worldInvolvement in fundamental decisions of the architectureHands-on approach of the softwareQuick response timeClose collaboration with teams within the officeAgile environmentShaping Toptracer world-leading technologyHigh degree of impactAnd of course, playing golfWE BELIEVE YOU HAVEWorked in the whole stackProficient skills in multiple programming languagesWorked with cloud-based softwareDevOps experienceThe position is permanent and full-time, located at our office in Danderyd. Hit the link at the bottom of the page to read more about the team.We hope to hear from you soon!2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06Topgolf Sweden ABSvärdvägen 3 A 1 TR18233 Danderyd5851274