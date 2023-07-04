Full Stack Developer - Volvo Group Connected Soutions
2023-07-04
Do you want to be part of a global organisation leading the development of the
Volvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tag-line. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over
1 500 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
This is us, your new colleagues
Consumer Services at Volvo Group Connected Solutions is responsible for the end user services, from idea to development and operation. Together with our partners and customers we create value through fantastic user experience and business enhancing services and products.
The role
You will develop a portal with technical tools and applications for a wide group of users to enable in-depth trouble shooting and data analysis across our complete stack of micro services for connected solutions. You will be involved in:
developing both backend and frontend for these new tools and applications according to our development standards (epics and user stories will be given, but to understand the wanted effect you should also be able to read between the lines)
deploying, operating and maintaining the portal and its backend applications incl. driving continuous improvement of the same for better quality, functionality, cost effectiveness etc.
actively contributing to the solution design of new functionality
Your profile
We are looking for developers with knowledge and experience. You have excellent analytical skills. You are great at problem solving, passionate about technology and love developing software applications.
You are good at communicating, both when it comes to technical details as well as business needs. Being a team player with a positive mindset and a customer-oriented attitude is in your nature, and you know the various challenges of application development. We have a "can do" attitude solving our challenges together, making sure to complete each sprint as planned. We would like our new colleagues to have this same curiosity, drive and being a team player.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you have:
Several years of working experience as Application Developer, but we also recognize experience through your own hobby projects
Experience in Java 11, Java Message Service (JMS), RESTful API, Spring Boot and asynchronous server-side programming
Experience in databases MongoDB/PostgreSQL
Experience in JavaScript, React, React Hooks and Redux
Knowledge in micro service architecture, e.g., AWS cloud services
Fluent in English - both written and spoken
Valid work-permit for Sweden, if not EU-citizen
Understanding Swedish is an advantage as the majority of the team speaks Swedish.
Extra merits:
A university degree in software engineering, computer science or similar
Experience in DevOps methodologies and continuous integration
Experience in event driven systems and WebSocket's
Understanding of CLEAN architecture and DRY programming
Experience in source code management systems such as GIT
User experience design
Test frameworks (Jest, Cypress, JUnit)
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships and a high-performance culture. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market and customer value. We will do this through modern leadership, people in focus and a true passion to really make a difference. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results.
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electromobility and digitalization.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
For more information please contact:
Eva Tuneld, Line Manager, +46 739020667
