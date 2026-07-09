Full Stack Developer - Antrino Labs
Preventai AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of one of Sweden's fastest-growing start-ups?
Antrino Labs is a vision infrastructure company. We build AI architectures that let cameras understand actions, behavior, and context across time — moving video beyond surveillance into real-time, programmable sensing.
Instead of cameras just recording video in the background, they can now perform tasks in real-time: detecting theft, identifying security risks, analyzing flows in stores and industries, and enabling organizations to act immediately when something happens. Video goes from being something reviewed in retrospect to becoming active, real-time decision support.
This means that millions of existing cameras, which previously only functioned as passive sensors, can suddenly start working actively for businesses – from retail and logistics to security companies and public environments.
Everything is built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, where data protection and GDPR compliance are central parts of the architecture. The goal is to make advanced video analysis both powerful, scalable, and responsible in how data is handled.
We just closed our Seed Investment Round which was announced together with Dagens Industri and are scaling up to meet demand. Also, the company is certified through Institution för Strategiska Produkter which makes the company a strategic asset for the Kingdom.
Purpose and Goal
We are looking for exceptional Fullstack Engineers who want to be part of our journey in automating detection. In this role, you will work across both frontend and backend systems, building the core product experience that allows users to connect cameras, deploy intelligence, and interact with real-time insights from video streams.
The role is broad and hands-on, where you will work closely with our engineering team and leadership to develop a scalable, high-performance platform that can support thousands of live video streams and global deployments. You will help shape both the user-facing interfaces and the underlying backend systems, ensuring the platform remains intuitive, fast, and reliable as we expand.
Your main areas of responsibility will include:
Designing, developing, and maintaining both frontend and backend components of our platform
Building user-facing features and interfaces that allow customers to interact with video streams, analytics, and system insights
Developing and maintaining scalable backend services and APIs that power the platform
Collaborating closely with designers and engineers to create intuitive, high-performance product experiences
Ensuring the platform remains fast, reliable, and responsive as the number of users, cameras, and data streams grows
Writing clean, maintainable, and well-structured code while following modern development best practices
Participating in system architecture discussions and helping design scalable solutions for complex problems
Troubleshooting and resolving bugs, performance issues, and production incidents across the stack
Collaborating with DevOps and AI engineers to integrate machine learning systems and real-time data pipelines into the product
Continuously improving the developer experience, tooling, and internal workflows to accelerate development and product delivery
Contributing to code reviews, technical discussions, and knowledge sharing within the engineering team
Helping shape the technical direction of the platform as we scale globally and expand the product capabilities
Who are we looking for?
Strong experience as a Full Stack Engineer, preferably working on complex, production-grade applications
Solid experience building modern web applications, including both frontend and backend systems
Proficiency with JavaScript/TypeScript and modern frameworks such as React, Next.js, or similar
Experience designing and building scalable backend services and APIs
Familiarity with databases and data modeling (e.g., PostgreSQL or similar)
Experience working with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure is a plus
Understanding of system performance, scalability, and distributed architectures
Experience integrating real-time data systems, streaming architectures, or AI-powered services is a strong advantage
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to build reliable, maintainable systems
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken; Swedish is a plus
Personal qualities
We believe you are a team player with a strong work ethic, who thrives in a fast-paced environment where you build something from the ground up together. You have a positive attitude towards problem-solving and always deliver high quality in your accounting work, while being curious about how processes can be improved and streamlined.
You enjoy solving problems and see opportunities where others see obstacles. In a rapidly growing company, things often change – therefore, you thrive in an environment where initiative, responsibility, and structure are important qualities. You have the ability to work independently, prioritize correctly, and manage several tasks or projects in parallel.
With us, you will be part of a culture where we value intellectual curiosity, high pace, and collaboration between technology and business. We build advanced technology but believe in simple, clear ways of working and a team where everyone contributes to the whole. This means we are looking for people who not only want to do their job – but who also want to help build structures, improve processes, and participate in shaping how the company develops going forward.
Form of employment: Full-time with an initial probationary period of 6 months
Start date: Immediately
Location: Stockholm City, Blaiseholmgatan 2A
Recruitment Process
Our recruitment process is simple and transparent. We review applications continuously and contact candidates we assess to be a good match for the role.
The process usually consists of a first conversation where we get to know each other and go through your background and the role in more detail. This is followed by one or two in-depth conversations where we discuss experience, working methods, and how you could contribute to developing our finance function.
In the final stage, we may also ask for references. Our goal is for the process to be efficient, clear, and respectful of your time, while ensuring that both you and we feel it is the right match.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-08
E-post: abdulla@antrinolabs.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Preventai AB
(org.nr 559445-6468), https://www.antrinolabs.com/ Kontakt
CEO
Abdulla Salman abdulla@antrinolabs.com 0707648024 Jobbnummer
9998646