Fulfilment Operations Team Leader, Ikea Kållered
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Logistikjobb / Mölndal
2024-08-29
IKEA Kållered is now looking for Team Leaders for Customer Fulfilment. Both for temporary and permanent positions.
Are you driven and inspired by working with leadership in combination with customer meetings and service? Here you have a great opportunity to do it together with us!
You see things a little differently. So do we! We believe that through your personality and your values, you look positively at challenges. You look at each individual's strengths and how these can contribute to us as a group reaching our goals every day. We offer a position that will challenge your abilities and allow you to grow. Welcome to see things a little differently with us!
As a person, you are humble with an ability to create community and enthusiasm around you. You see the value of collaboration and team spirit to create good results. You can manage and stay calm in stressful situations and are driven by working in a changing environment.
Problem-solving and flexibility are some of the strengths that we would like to see in you. You have a natural understanding of logistical work and have some form of leadership experience. We have a great need for regrowth to senior positions and this is an opportunity for you who want to take your next step in leadership.
You share IKEA's values and have a genuine interest in IKEA as a company - maybe you are the one who is involved in developing the IKEA of the future?
Do you also recognize yourself in the following?
• You have a university degree in Economics, Logistics, Supply Chain Management or similar, or relevant work experience in retail and/or logistics.
• You have experience of leading people and working through others. With a proven track record of successful leadership, you have delivered both business results and good employee development.
• You have a business-oriented approach with a clear customer focus and the ability to meet agreed budgets and goals.
• You have the ability to implement structured working methods within your areas of responsibility.
• You have good computer skills.
• You have the ability to communicate confidently and clearly in both Swedish and English.
Then it might be just you we are looking for!
A day in your life with us
At Customer Fulfillment, it's full speed ahead every day. Together, we take care of deliveries, drive forklifts, unpack and replenish goods and secure a commercially replenished department store before opening. During the day, we also pick and pack things for our customers. Always with safety as the highest priority and with the customer in focus.
The tasks of a Team Leader at Customer Fulfilment may vary. One day is rarely the same as the other and the days can include everything from recruiting new employees to strengthen your team, holding developmental conversations with your employees to being responsible for functions and leading the work and supporting your employees in the department. A large part of your time will be part of the daily operations where you lead your employees in everyday life and ensure that we always have the customer in focus.
You will have personnel responsibility for a group of employees for whom you are the immediate manager. Through present and coaching leadership and a focus on clear communication and responsiveness, you work to create a good cohesion in the group. Together with your group, you will develop and improve our ways of working so that we can achieve our goals in the changing retail environment in which we live.
Together with the department heads for Customer Fulfillment, you will coordinate and optimize the flow management to ensure that we meet our customer promises.
You report to the head of department, who has overall responsibility for the department.
About this work area
As a Team Leader at Customer Fulfilment at IKEA Kållered, you will work with:
• To plan and organize the entire freight flow process from the loading dock via the sales station to the fully picked wagon to the customer at the lowest possible cost.
• That daily operations work by optimizing staffing, recruiting and running working methods and routines and ensuring that we achieve our goals for the day.
• To ensure an efficient flow of goods through close cooperation with other functions and to continuously work to develop the business.
• To ensure that we have a secure warehouse and a safe working environment.
• To develop the customer experience by listening to the feedback we receive and learning from it.
• To move the department forward by creating new ways of working and challenging the existing ones so that we constantly take steps forward in learning and development.
• Supporting, challenging and coaching your employees and ensuring that they have the knowledge required to maximize sales.
• To be responsible for running and developing the department and implementing action plans to achieve set goals.
• Giving and taking feedback. A matter of course so that you and others develop in their professional role.
• To lead and inspire your employees according to IKEA's employee idea and values.
• To work 50% in operation together with fantastic employees.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
The positions are full-time and full-time temporary positions including 6 months of probationary employment. Start date as soon as agreed upon. The working days have varying working hours between 05:00-20:30 with work every third weekend.
Does this sound like something for you? Then we think you should take the opportunity to apply for this position via the IKEA website with attached CV and your cover letter, where you describe what it is that makes you a strong candidate for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Ekenleden 2 (visa karta
)
428 22 KÅLLERED
Ikea Göteborg Jobbnummer
8868864