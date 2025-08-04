Fuel System Test Engineer, XPI Fuel System, Cummins Scania XPI Engineering
2025-08-04
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
The Södertälje office has grown both in personnel and capability over the last few years and we are at the moment roughly 30 employees, working in 3 separate groups. We are now looking to add an engineer within fuel system testing to the System Performance and Integration team (DIXP).
Job Responsibilities
As a Fuel System Test Engineer, your primary responsibility will be to operate pump and injector test rigs to deliver high-quality data to our product development teams. You will work with both established testing procedures and custom-developed methods tailored to specific requirements.
In the event of test issues, you will also be involved in failure investigations related to the rig systems. You will act as our representative at the Scania Fuel System Testing department, working closely with engineers and technicians in that team.
Additionally, you will collaborate with our colleagues in Columbus, USA-especially the rig testing group-who will provide technical support and guidance for your day-to-day work. Building and maintaining strong working relationships within the global Cummins and Scania fuel systems organizations will be key to your success in this role. Occasional travel to the USA will be required for relationship-building and training purposes.
As we are a small team based in Södertälje, we value a collaborative mindset. We both ask for and offer help as needed, and depending on your skills and interests, you may also be assigned additional tasks to support your colleagues.
Who You Are
We are looking for you, who loves a hands-on job and to share your expertise within a multi-functional team, as well as working on your tasks on your own. You understand the importance of creating good relations, and enjoy collaborating with people both locally and globally. You approach your assignments with an analytical mindset and thorough execution, while paying attention to details. Helping a team member, or reaching out for help comes naturally for you, even though it might be slightly outside our role as test engineer.
• You have an engineering degree or at least 3 years for relevant work experience within automotive testing. Experience from operating fuel system and/or engine testing rigs is considered a strong merit.
• You are comfortable using standard software interfaces for controlling the test environment, e.g. Vision and/or INCA.
• You enjoy working in a lab environment, and to work directly with rig hardware and systems including sensors and measurement system, hydraulic system, controllers, electrical system etc.
• You have excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
This Is Us
For the last 20 years, Scania has partnered with Cummins Engine Company in a joint venture to develop and manufacture common rail fuel systems. Today this fuel system, known as XPI, is used extensively on both Scania and Cummins engine platforms. The main product development site for the high-pressure pump and fuel injectors used in the XPI system is located at Cummins Fuel Systems in Columbus, USA and since 2017 a product development and product support office has been established at Scania in Södertälje to allow for a closer cooperation with current and future European customers and suppliers. Being located at Scania has further developed our collaboration with the Scania R&D organization, allowing us to jointly develop and tailor future fuel systems for customers within the Traton organization. We operate with a large degree of autonomy and have responsibility for an exciting portfolio of fuel system development projects.
If you are looking for an opportunity to be part of a unique collaboration within a global organization, where we focus on teamwork, our people and developing world class products for our customers - this is your chance. We offer an open climate, where everyone's contribution is appreciated and encouraged. Even though we are a relatively small organization, we have a lot of experience and wide-reaching responsibilities. We have substantial freedom and autonomy to decide how we get things done and are committed to delivering excellence in everything we do.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Niclas Wiker (Manager DIXP) on 070 081 3030 for further information.
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
9443619