Fuel Rod Design Engineer, Westinghouse
2024-10-31
Are you interested in working with advanced technology and being part of an innovative team that supports Westinghouse's mission to provide clean energy solutions? Do you have physics knowledge, analytical skills and do you enjoy a dynamic and international working environment? Great - you should join our team!
The Fuel Rod Design team in Västerås, Sweden is responsible for fuel rod design for both BWR, VVER and PWR reactors. Our work provides a critical contribution to the operations and business of nuclear power plants around the world.
Our team is part of the EMEA Fuel Product Engineering department, which in addition to fuel rod design is responsible for core design, thermal hydraulics, criticality analysis, materials, mechanical design, safety analysis and method- and software development.
Your Day-To-Day Work
Using Westinghouse-specific fuel performance codes such as STAV7, the Westinghouse version of TRANSURANUS and ENIGMA, your tasks are the fuel rod design analyses for our customers' PWR, BWR and VVER reactors. All analyses are documented in reports, most often in English.
Examples of customer projects that you can be involved in as a fuel rod design engineer are licensing analyses of fuel rods, cycle specific safety analyses and fuel performance calculations together with our fuel performance team.
Examples of innovation projects that you can be involved in is development of fuel performance codes, development of new material models and analysis methodology.
Who You Are
Your academic background is Master or Bachelor of Science (nuclear engineering, energy systems engineering, engineering physics, chemical engineering or equivalent) whereas working experience in the field of analysis is a plus. Knowledge in FORTAN and/or Python is also a plus.
You are an analytical person with a good sense of accuracy, accountability and safety. Your communication skills are good in both written and spoken English and preferably also in Swedish, and you enjoy working both independently as well as in a team. As documentation of analysis results is an essential part of the work, you should also have a talent for writing reports.
Additional Information
We hope that you find this opportunity interesting, appealing and challenging! We are looking forward to receiving your complete application as soon as possible, we are working with continuous selection.
You need to be resident in Sweden.
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact us:
Recruiting manager Christofer Willman willmack@westinghouse.com
This position is part of the collective agreement Teknikavtalet SI/Unionen/Ledarna
Akademikerförening på Westinghouse (AFW):
Cecilia Wahlström, +46 21 44 01 505, AFW@westinghouse.com
Unionen:
Maria Gunnarsson, +46 21 347 595, gunnarmm@westinghouse.com
IF Metall:
Zlatko Grbic, +46 732 367 035, grbicz@westinghouse.com
