Frontliners to Naturskyddsföreningen in Stockholm
2024-11-27
Are You Passionate About Protecting the Planet and Skilled in Sales?
The Swedish Society for Nature Conservation (Naturskyddsföreningen) in Stockholm is looking for courageous, outgoing individuals to join our vibrant team!
Why Join Us?
You want to make a real difference for a healthy, sustainable future! Work just 6 hours a day and still have time for life beyond the job. Build your network while working alongside fantastic, like-minded colleagues.
If this resonates with you, read on-we're looking for someone just like you!
What We're Looking For:
Experience in sales or communication-you're a natural when it comes to connecting with people.
High social competence-you excel at engaging with others and driving results.
A brave spirit-meeting new people on the street excites you, not intimidates you.
Your Role:
Engage people on the streets-inspire them to join us as monthly donors and members.
Communicate passionately about key environmental issues, making a real impact.
Grow our community-help us expand our membership and strengthen our ability to protect the environment.
What We Offer:
We offer two employment options-tailored to fit your lifestyle.
Either a flexible employment-3-5 days a week for those seeking work-life balance.
Or a permanent employment opportunitie-with a monthly salary and public transport card. (Requires 5 days a week and a qualification period.)
Ongoing support and coaching-we're with you every step of the way.
Top-tier sales and communication training-possibly the best you'll ever receive.
Great career advancement opportunities-grow with us as you help save the planet.
Ready to Make a Difference? Apply Now!
Send your CV and a personal letter explaining why you're the perfect fit for this role.Kontakt:
Raluca Roiescu, F2F chef, 073-782 01 65,raluca.roiescu@naturskyddsforeningen.se
Göran BeskowF2F säljledare 073-675 57 17
Fackliga kontaktpersoner
Unionen: GertStraschewski, 08-702 65 52, gert.straschewski@naturskyddsforeningen.se
Saco: Petra Holgersson, 072-565 44 05, petra.holgersson@naturskyddsforeningen.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Naturskyddsföreningen
, http://naturskyddsforeningen.se Arbetsplats
Naturskyddsföreningen Kontakt
Göran Beskow goran.beskow@naturskyddsforeningen.se Jobbnummer
9033096