Frontend-developer - Ultiro AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Ultiro AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-10Ultiro is a Sweden based company that provides first-class software development. Our team is a unique mesh of passionate experienced individuals and international expertise, with experience in backend, frontend and app/mobile. Our mission is to help our customers create innovative services and solutions and grow their businesses.Job descriptionDo you want to work in an exciting, international environment in a service with a technical height? Then you should apply for the position as Frontend Developer with us!Basic qualifications:Strong coding skills and deep knowledge in HTML5, CSS3/SCSS, JS, React JS/ReduxExperience and knowledge of API designExperience and knowledge of testing; jest & react-testing-library in particularExperience and knowledge of A/B-testing; Optimizely in particularExperienced in agile software development practices (automated testing, mob/pair programming, CI/CD etc.)Comfortable in discussing product design and improvementsExperienced in Azure DevOps and/or other cloud environmentsGood/Qualifying knowledge:TypescriptWebpackDevOps (Azure DevOps)Node.jsSEOWCAGHTTP/RESTPersonal Competences:Ability to understand and analyse complex information and share it in effective and powerful communicationsAbility to understand people psychology and to connect to people to encourage new behaviorsAbility to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environmentsVerbal and written fluency in English2021-04-10Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10Ultiro ABBirger Jarlsgatan 5811429 Stockholm5683429