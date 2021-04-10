Frontend-developer - Ultiro AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Frontend-developer
Ultiro AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-10
Ultiro is a Sweden based company that provides first-class software development. Our team is a unique mesh of passionate experienced individuals and international expertise, with experience in backend, frontend and app/mobile. Our mission is to help our customers create innovative services and solutions and grow their businesses.
Job description
Do you want to work in an exciting, international environment in a service with a technical height? Then you should apply for the position as Frontend Developer with us!
Basic qualifications:
Strong coding skills and deep knowledge in HTML5, CSS3/SCSS, JS, React JS/Redux
Experience and knowledge of API design
Experience and knowledge of testing; jest & react-testing-library in particular
Experience and knowledge of A/B-testing; Optimizely in particular
Experienced in agile software development practices (automated testing, mob/pair programming, CI/CD etc.)
Comfortable in discussing product design and improvements
Experienced in Azure DevOps and/or other cloud environments
Good/Qualifying knowledge:
Typescript
Webpack
DevOps (Azure DevOps)
Node.js
SEO
WCAG
HTTP/REST
Personal Competences:
Ability to understand and analyse complex information and share it in effective and powerful communications
Ability to understand people psychology and to connect to people to encourage new behaviors
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments
Verbal and written fluency in English
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10
Adress
Ultiro AB
Birger Jarlsgatan 58
11429 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5683429
