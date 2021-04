Frontend iOS Developers - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Company DescriptionWe are a family of brands, driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. We develop tech solutions and products for the entire value chain for the H&M Group with the purpose to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. Working in multiple areas of the tech field we operate at large scale, from AI, data and business development to engineering and testing - we are influencing and engaging millions of customers across 74 markets.Job DescriptionWe are looking for Frontend iOS Developers. You will join in on our journey creating the next generation customer experience by blending fashion and tech as a core. You will be in the center of a business area that are responsible for the digital-capabilities customers interact with across their shopping journey, both online and in-store. Impacting everything from how we attract our customers, through ensuring a seamless shopping experience across channels, to building loyalty and a positive customer service experience.ResponsibilitiesWork with professional software engineering practices & best practices for the full software development life cycleTranslate product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable, and scalable solution designCollaborate closely with product owner and other cross-functional teams, share best practice as well as discuss and motivate design solutionsEnsure the architectural and strategic technical roadmap for the platform and be in the forefront of new features adding to the productAs a team we are fully responsible for the whole development cycle, design, build, test, deploy, evaluate, and repeat. The mindset "You build it - you run it "are key for us. We are measured on business outcome, not code merge or defects.QualificationsAs a Software Engineer in this role you need to have an entrepreneurial mindset, be excited about creating something new and challenge the status quo. Other important skills needed in this role is to keep it simple, to be humble, open to new ideas and contribute in discussions in the forefront of disrupt loyalty!We also believe that you have3+ years of experience Mobile development (iOS). Strong coding skills in iOS technology, including Swift and Objective CExperience and knowledge of API designExperience in Azure DevOps and/or other cloud environmentsExperience in agile software development practices (automated testing, mob/pair programming, CI/CD etc.)Experience and knowledge of writing testable and high-quality codeGood knowledge, both written and oral, in EnglishAdditional InformationWhy join us?Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. You are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.We are a global company and believe in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where different perspectives meet, and great ideas evolve. Our colleagues around the world from Shanghai to New York, from Stockholm to Bangalore, all share our entrepreneurial spirit and open mind. Utilizing each individual's unique competences and perspectives, we build empowered teams where innovation and meaningful impact all over the world is achieved.We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background.Practical infoThis is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. Please apply with your CV and Personal letter as soon as possible, no later than 19th of April. If you have any questions about the recruitment, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Mona Farshchian on mona.farshchian@hm.com . We are looking forward to your application!2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc ABÅrstaängsvägen 1311775 STOCKHOLM5678215