Frontend Game Developer
2024-05-22
Evolution is a leading international B2B provider of games and services in online casino. Operating in the forefront of our industry, we offer a turn-key solution for casino operators. Our licensees' players can move flawlessly between mobile, tablet and desktop to play slots or live casino, which feature real tables with real dealers in real time. Our innovative and high-quality offer includes brands like Evolution Live, Red Tiger and NetEnt, and multiple award-winning international player product favorites, such as Crazy Time, Lightning Roulette and Gonzo's Quest. Evolution is listed on Nasdaq Nordic with a MCAP of EUR 20+BN.
Across our 20+ sites, we have 10 000+ people working in the fields of Product Innovation, Software Development, Game Presenters & Hosts, IT-support, Facility & Studio build as well as support services. Evolution provides a dynamic and creative work environment with a unique opportunity for the right people to enhance their skills and drive their passion. Our culture is rooted in Evolution's core values ALIVE, do RIGHT and work TOGETHER and we operate guided by our vision to become the leading supplier of online casino in the world
The Game Studio's common goal is to stay ahead and always develop the best and most innovative games. Our teams consist of the most creative, passionate and talented in their guild. Are you one of us?
We are looking for a Game Developer who enjoy using both technical and creative skills to bring our amazing games to life. You will be working in a self-driven, agile team of Artists, Testers and Sound Designers to build and maintain the games. As a Game Developer, you will be involved in the entire process of creating a game, from ideation to release. This position will give you the chance to join our journey of creating some of the most exciting games in the online casino industry. You'll get the opportunity to learn new technologies and develop your skills while helping us achieve our goal of providing the best games on the market.
Innovation in our games is of high importance, this requires our developers to be able to come up with creative solutions to continue pushing the boundaries of online casino gaming.
What you will do here:
Develop game features with focus on performance, maintainability, and quality
Create reusable code and libraries for future use
Identify and resolve development problems
Taking part in the game design and prototyping
Being the voice of the team in technical forums
Collaborate with team and other stakeholders
Are you one of us?
A person that wants to work with games played by extremely many people all around the world, and who views yourself as a positive, creative and fearless person who loves to push the limits, try new things and feel comfortable with speaking your mind. You take a lot of pride in your work, willing to grasp and maintain focus on the big picture and to think ahead. You are a team player, willing to share your knowledge and learn from your colleagues, while enjoying a dynamic and create environment.
To thrive in the role we think you have experience in:
Knowledge of JavaScript or/and TypeScript
Bonus if you have experience in pixi.js, Phaser or other game frameworks
Experience and interest in code quality practices
What we offer
A healthy mix of startup-like culture of the company, which will enable you to try new approaches and technologies and remain on the edge of technological development and enterprise, with stability and supporting functions to help you focus on your job.
You will be part of a big international family where cultural diversity is present. We all have the same thing in common: a passion for delivering the very best in gaming. Innovation is a big part of who we are since there is no other way to be a driver in the industry! Så ansöker du
