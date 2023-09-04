Frontend Engineer
Ark Kapital AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ark Kapital AB i Stockholm
What is ArK?
There are many consumer facing fintech products, but finance as a whole is virtually untouched by technology. Investment decisions are still being made off of pdf's and "shark tank"-like processes rather than utilising the forecasting methods found at companies like Spotify or Google. This makes capital allocation riddled with bias and very ripe for disruption. At ArK we're convinced that by putting data and tech at the heart of finance we can impact how money flows and, in turn, create a more democratised and unbiased economy.
Today we offer founders access to our machine learning platform AIM. Through connecting their raw data we can fully understand what they've built without any bias; connecting what has been achieved historically into a simulated 5-year future. This prediction is the foundation for the transformational loans that we are able to issue, and a tool that founders get to keep for business optimisation.
ArK was founded in 2021 by a six-time entrepreneur, a world-class AI technology developer and a veteran banker. Since then we've carefully grown our team to 30 - all pitching in with their experience to build something that none of us has seen before. ArK is headquartered in Stockholm but we balance our time between being at the office and working remotely.
Frontend Engineer
As a Frontend Engineer at ArK, you will be working together with other frontend engineers, backend engineers, data engineers, data scientists and designers in agile feature teams. At ArK, the tech team delivers our core product AIM which powers our credit decisions and delivers insights and automated growth support to our customers.
Apart from being part of an agile team of developers, working as an Engineer at ArK means working closely with sales, product management and our credit team. As a small but fast growing FinTech company, ArK has a culture of innovation and tech enthusiasm.
Who are you?
Relevant experience working with modern frontend technologies
Experience and passion for building great products
Strong communication skills and a team player
You thrive in a fast paced environment and like to get things done
Nice-to-have
Strong problem solving capabilities and ability to plan and execute in an agile environment
Experience with common CI/CD tools
Experience with any of the following technologies: GCP, Node, React, TypeScript, Docker, dbt
What's it like to work at ArK?
We believe that the key to a great team culture is great people having a great time together. Our team is one to be part of for the long run, because you won't want to leave. Our unique combination of startup mentality, experienced team and ambitious vision make room for possibilities to grow into leadership roles, either going deep into tech or towards people management (or both!). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ark Kapital AB
(org.nr 559264-9726), https://www.arkkapital.com/
Eriksbergsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
114 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8082250