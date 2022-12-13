Frontend Engineer
Abios Gaming AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Abios Gaming AB i Stockholm
Become part of shaping the future of esports!
Abios is a Stockholm-based esports data provider, founded in 2013. We distribute industry-leading esports data and technology across the globe. Our customers include world-famous esports teams, search engines, and sportsbooks. We provide our customers with data APIs, data visualisation iframes and odds on top of which they can build the next generation of esports products.
Being a tech scaleup, our engineering team has a significant business impact and makes critical decisions for the direction of our company. We work in small agile teams with clear missions and end-to-end ownership of our product development, utilising a modern tech stack to create novel data-based esports products.
As a Frontend Engineer, we believe you are curious, bold and driven by creating best-in-class solutions, as they reach esports fans worldwide. We're looking for someone who wants to be challenged and challenge us, someone passionate about technology and motivated to see both themselves and the team grow and excel.
Role description
For us, a Frontend Engineer is someone who has an equal passion for design and the user experience as for the structure, scalability, abstraction and quality of the codebase. We are looking for someone who finds excitement in creating both functional designs and workflows, solving everyday tasks, and producing pixel perfect data visualisations on the web.
To work efficiently with our code-base, we would like to see that you have experience in a few of these areas (personal or professional).
React
Typescript
Data visualisation
Bespoke CMS/back office tooling
UX/UI design decisions, to realise functional specifications and design guidelines
UX/UI testing
Formal education is a requirement (MSc in computer sciences or similar).
What we can offer you:
Culture
Abios is an esports startup at its core, with employees sharing a love for esports and gaming. As such, our Stockholm office has gaming computers and consoles, perfect for in-house tournaments or an after-work CS:GO full-stack. For those interested, there are events on the social calendar including exercising days, breakfast on Fridays and after work with colleagues.
Work-life balance
We take the health of our employees seriously and understand that sometimes life gets in the way. Hence, we allow our employees to work from home a day per week as needed.
Compensation
Our competitive salaries and benefits include a generous parental leave program, health benefits and pension. We offer 30 days of paid leave a year because we believe everyone deserves a healthy work-life balance.
Learning
We believe in the continued learning and development of all our colleagues which is why we have access to extensive learning/educational materials via providers such as LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda). We also look positively at people aspiring to try out new roles in the company.
Office
Our brand-new offices are located near Torsplan, complete with different complimentary beverages and snacks in the fridge, new shuffleboard and calm open office spaces. There are also several smaller rooms to work in peace, and meeting rooms named after popular esports genres (FPS is the largest one). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-12
E-post: anton@abios.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Abios Gaming AB
(org.nr 556926-0705)
Hälsingegatan 38 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Abios HQ Jobbnummer
7254275