Frontend developer (Vue.js)
2024-09-19
We are currently seeking a skilled and experienced Frontend Developer to join our team.
Responsibilities
Develop and improve web applications to enhance overall functionality.
Ensure clean and maintainable code, adhering to best practices in development.
Build and implement interactive user-facing components with Vue.js;
Participate in the application architecture design and decision-making process;
Test, debug, and fix bugs in the code;
Collaborate with designers and backend developers to ensure smooth application workflow;
Qualifications
4+ years of experience in frontend development and 2+ year of hands-on experience with Vue.js;
Strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript;
Experience with version control systems (Git);
Proficiency in CSS preprocessors (SASS, LESS);
Familiarity with modern build tools (Webpack, Vite);
Understanding of UI/UX design principles and ability to work from design mockups;
We offer:
An exciting and dynamic work environment where you will have the opportunity to grow and develop.
The chance to work on innovative projects and with modern technology.
Flexible working hours.
