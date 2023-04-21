Frontend Developer to TSS
Do you want to contribute to a solution that benefits millions of people worldwide? And do you want to take responsibility for your own solutions? Then you might be our new Frontend Developer!
For over 30 years, Temperature Sensitive Solutions Systems has been at the forefront of innovation in temperature management solutions. Working hand in hand with the life science industry's most respected companies, we are proud of our role in facilitating safe and sustainable end-to-end drug delivery.
For more information, please visit https://www.tssab.com/
TSS in short:
• 50+ employees in a passionate company.
• Technology built and enhanced in-house.
• Products used worldwide.
Our Vision is a world where every drug delivered to a patient can be guaranteed safe - clearly, simply, and transparently.
About the role:
To our development team in Stockholm, we are now looking for a Frontend Developer. At TSS you get the chance to be involved in the entire process, from attending requirement meetings with the customers to development, deployment on Azure, and product delivery. You will work closely with a team of both Frontend- and Backend developers, as well as QA and DevOps engineers, and together help each other with both code reviews and testing.
What you will do:
• Write understandable and testable code.
• Collaborate in a dynamic product-driven environment.
• Work in an agile environment and plan your work together with your co-workers.
• Work in a structured way with development (code review and testing).
• Influence, come up with ideas, and take the initiative.
Who you are:
• You have a degree in Software engineering or similar.
• 5 years experience working in React.
• Interested/experience working in Jira (or another project management tool).
• You have good communication skills and are a great team player.
• Strong English skills, both written and verbal.
• It is a merit to have an interest/experience in UX design.
Perks & benefits:
• Wellness grant to cover your gym/yoga/massage costs
• Hours devoted to personal growth/education every month.
• A running coach two days a week/yoga in the mornings.
• The possibility of taking private health insurance.
Interested?
