Frontend Developer to Financial Crime Prevention to SEB in Stockholm
2023-09-27
Financial crime prevention, whether it is combating fraud against our customers, protecting the bank from money laundering, or performing sanction screening, is central not only to SEB but also to society as a whole. If you are interested in working on solutions to screen and monitor transactions , please continue reading!
Would you be interested in working with a skilled team of Data Engineering and Java developers who are responsible for delivering monitoring solutions for SEB?
We are currently seeking an experienced Frontend developer to join us on this important journey!
What you will be doing
You will be a system developer with focus on front-end development in the Financial Crime Prevention area. Our main work is done in Java and the team is and the team is using our information platform to leverage our data and create smart solutions. As a developer your main focus will be to improve, develop and maintain systems that can help us detect and report financial crime.
Who we are looking for
To succeed in this role, you need to be an experienced front-end developer with a wide range of tools and frameworks in your backpack. Your main language will be ReactJS but Java and database knowledge is a plus. Our solutions are deployed using container technology and experience using CI/CD is meriting. Other frameworks/tools that are great to know are Kafka, Elastic search and Kibana, graphQL and Apollo.
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Work-life balance
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Attractive compensation and benefits
• Innovative company in forefront of technology
Ready to join?
Feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 2023-10-11. If you have questions about the position please contact Amar Mirascic, Talent Acquisition Partner at amar.mirascic@seb.se
