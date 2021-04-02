Frontend Developer To Exini Diagnostics - Framtiden i Sverige AB - Datajobb i Lund

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB

Framtiden i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund2021-04-02Frontend developer to EXINI Diagnostics AB2021-04-02As a frontend developer you will play an integral role in the development of EXINIs medical devices. You will be part of a small focused team working on web applications in an agile environment. Your daily work includes frontend programming with medical image handling and viewing in both 2D and 3D as central parts. As a part of the device team you will help in the design implementation and documentation of EXINIs products according to regulatory requirements.Tasks:Software development of medical devices (design, implementation and documentation)Frontend programmingMedical image handling and viewingDevelopment of device development documentation in QMSVerification and validation execution, project managementEXINI Diagnostics AB, founded in 1999, develops AI methods for automated analysis of medical images. EXINI has developed automated analysis platforms for cardiac, brain and bone scans. The company has always been innovative, developing web-based systems in the early 2000s. EXINIs most widely distributed platform is used to calculate the automated Bone Scan Index, which quantifies the bone tumor burden in patients with metastatic prostate cancer. This platform has been installed at about 1,000 hospitals worldwide.We believe that you are a team player and passionate about problem solving. You have good communication skills, and you are driven and keen on coming up with new ideas.To succeed in this role, you should have the following skills and experiences;A degree in Computer Science or equivalentMinimum 2 years experience as a developerGood Javascript and/or Typescript programming skills.Good knowledge of HTML/CSS.Good knowledge of Angular (Angular 2 and later) or comparable modern web frameworkGood knowledge of functional programming concepts.Proficiency in managing software projects in Git.Excellent verbal and written communication skills in EnglishNice to have:Interest for UI/UX designExperience with implementing responsive designExperience with Angular MaterialExperience with WebGLExperience with Atlassian suite (JIRA, Bamboo, BitBucket)Scala and/or Java programming skills.Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment and our idea is to reduce the distance between education and working life. We deliver staff to companies and at the same time we provide jobs to people. We do what we call - helping our customers to a better future through the staff we convey.For this service you will be employed directly with EXINI.The placement is a full-time position, located in central Lund.Commencement date: immediate startWorking hours: 8-17, flexDo not miss this unique opportunity - apply today!Kontaktperson(er)Tone Ledje0723016159Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02Framtiden i Sverige AB5671160