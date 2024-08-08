Frontend Developer Frontend-utvecklare
Juan Gatica / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-08-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Juan Gatica i Malmö
About the Role
Flytt & Städexperten Sverige AB, a leading provider of high-quality cleaning and moving
services, is expanding into the digital space and seeks a skilled and motivated Frontend
Developer to build and manage our company website. This role is crucial in enhancing our
online presence and creating a digital platform that reflects our services and values. You will
be responsible for developing a user-friendly, visually appealing, and effective website to
support our business operations and client engagement.
Responsibilities
• Design and build a custom website for Flytt & Städexperten Sverige AB that aligns
with our brand and business goals.
• Design and implement landing pages with a focus on conversion optimization,
ensuring they align with marketing strategies and drive user engagement.
• Implement and optimize SEO strategies using advanced AI tools to enhance our
website's visibility and performance.
• Collaborate with our team to translate design concepts into a functional and visually
engaging website.
• Utilize your expertise in WordPress, Next.js, and related technologies to ensure high-
quality results.
• Develop and integrate AI agents using LLAMA to enhance website functionalities.
• Apply machine learning techniques to improve website performance and user
experience.
• Troubleshoot and resolve any issues related to website functionality and performance.
• Create and refine design prototypes using Figma.
Qualifications
Required:
• Minimum of 2 years of experience in frontend development with a focus on building
websites.
• Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent professional
experience.
• Proficiency in WordPress, including theme and plugin development.
• Strong knowledge of Next.js and its ecosystem.
• Proven experience with SEO optimization and tools.
• Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
• Familiarity with version control systems, particularly Git.
• Experience with developing AI agents using LLAMA.
• Strong experience in machine learning and its application to web development.
• Strong English communication skills, both written and spoken. Knowledge of
Swedish is beneficial.
• Proficiency in Figma for designing and prototyping user interfaces.
Preferred:
• Experience with React, including the development of custom components.
• Knowledge of PHP.
• Understanding of API integrations and server-side programming.
• Experience with Linux server environments.
Skills
• Strong problem-solving abilities and a proactive attitude.
• Ability to work effectively in an Agile environment and manage multiple projects
simultaneously.
Why Join Us?
At Flytt & Städexperten Sverige AB, we value creating a supportive and dynamic work
environment. We offer:
• Competitive salary and benefits that meet Swedish work permit requirements.
• Personalized training and career development opportunities.
• Flexible working hours and a collaborative team atmosphere.
• A vibrant workplace where your contributions are recognized and valued.
Application Process
If you are passionate about building a high-quality website and have a strong background in
frontend development and machine learning, we encourage you to apply. Please send your
CV and a cover letter detailing your experience and why you're a great fit for this role to
For any inquiries, please contact us at gcstadmalmo@gmail.com
Contact Information:
Flytt och Städexperten
Malmö, Sweden
Website: Flyttstädning i Stockholm Boka Städning (stadning-stockholm.se)
We look forward to your application and the opportunity to work together!
About Us
Flytt & Städexperten Sverige AB provides high-quality cleaning and moving services
throughout Stockholm and surrounding areas. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional
service and are now seeking a talented individual to enhance our digital presence through a
new company website. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-07
E-post: gcstadmalmo@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Juan Gatica
Kristianstadsgatan 28 B Lgh 1201 (visa karta
)
214 35 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8830590