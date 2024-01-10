Frontend Developer for a temporary assignment in Malmö
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are seeking a talented Frontend Developer to join our team ASAP for a temporary assignment on the client's web app project. As a front-end developer, you will be responsible for developing and testing the application's front-end.
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Develop and test the front end of the application using TypeScript, React, Material UI, and D3.
• Collaborate with the backend team to ensure the integration of the frontend and backend of the application.
• Write automated E2E tests using Cypress.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest trends in frontend development.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• 5+ years of experience in frontend development with a strong understanding of TypeScript, React, Material UI, and D3.
• Experience with automated E2E testing using Cypress.
• Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - 31 July 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Malmö
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
