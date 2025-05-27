Frontend Developer at Thermo-Calc Software
Job description
Are you ready to create intuitive, modern user experiences for complex scientific tools? Thermo-Calc Software in Solna is looking for a skilled Frontend Developer (React) to join our passionate team in shaping the future of materials science software.
We're a fast-growing tech company at the intersection of engineering, research, and user-centered design. With customers around the globe and a product that truly makes a difference in research and industry, your frontend skills will directly contribute to innovation in materials development, sustainability, and beyond. Help us build the Future of Scientific Software!
Responsibilities
As Frontend Developer, you'll take a leading role in developing the user interface for our next-generation web platform. Working in a cross-functional environment with backend developers, FORTRAN specialists, designers, and scientists, you'll ensure that complex scientific workflows are transformed into elegant, user-friendly web applications.
You'll primarily work with React, TypeScript, and modern frameworks such as Fastify, alongside Spring Boot and Azure on the backend. Your focus will be on delivering robust, scalable, and visually intuitive frontends that meet high technical and usability standards.
In this role, you will:
Design and build dynamic, interactive web interfaces using React and TypeScript
Collaborate with backend and scientific developers to integrate advanced functionality
Maintain a high standard of UI performance, accessibility, and responsiveness
Contribute to architectural decisions and continuous improvement processes
Participate in code reviews and team discussions to maintain quality and consistency
Stay updated on frontend trends, tools, and best practices
Selection is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
.
Welcome to a workplace where your code truly matters.
Qualifications
Strong experience with React and modern JavaScript/TypeScript frameworks
Solid understanding of frontend architecture and state management (e.g. Redux, Context)
Solid understanding of HTML5, CSS3, and modern CSS frameworks (e.g., SASS, Styled Components, Tailwind)
Experience with REST APIs and integrating complex backend logic into the UI using tRPC
Familiarity with version control systems like Git and Continuous Integration such as Jenkins
Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset
A degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience
Meritorious:
Knowledge of backend tools like Java Spring Boot
Familiarity with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud)
Exposure to containerization tools (Docker, Kubernetes)
Experience integrating scientific or numerical code into a GUI
Agile development experience (Scrum, Kanban, etc.)
About the company
Thermo-Calc Software AB
At Thermo-Calc Software, we make software and databases that are used by materials scientists and engineers to generate data that helps them design better materials and improve materials processing conditions.
Our flagship product, Thermo-Calc, is used by more than 1900 organizations located in more than 60 countries around the world to drive innovation through improved, advanced materials. Ersättning
