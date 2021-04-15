Frontend Developer at Fortum! - Wise IT AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Frontend Developer at Fortum!
Wise IT AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
Are you ready for the next step in your career as a Frontend Developer? Would you like to work with Javascript and React.JS in an agile environment with usability and the customer in focus? Here is your opportunity to step into a well known, exciting organisation working for a cleaner world! Does this sound interesting? Then this might be the right job for you!
Your workday
As a Frontend Developer at Fortum, you will belong to the DFI-team (Driver and Fleet Interfaces), which main focus is handling of users, organizations and charging keys in the system. You will also be working a lot with developing the web portals and mobile apps in this area. Furthermore, the team has responsibility for the common API:s towards the user interfaces and authentication for roaming partners.
You will have a close collaboration with product owners and other developers within the company, and together you will be working in an agile environment with a DevOps-mindset to ensure secure and scalable services with usability and the customer in focus.
Who are you?
We are looking for candidates with a few years of experience in Javascript, React, HTML and CSS. Knowledge in AWS, Kafka and Jenkins is also greatly valued. This is a great opportunity if you want to broaden your experience in APIs and noSQL, since you are going to use these techniques as well. Furthermore, we would like you to have some kind of degree in IT, and that you are fluent in both written and spoken English.
You have a genuine passion for technology and you enjoy working with agile and flexible methods. You perceive yourself as an outgoing person with great communication skills and a strong will to learn. Futhermore, you are great at decision making and have the capability to turn creative ideas into code. Fortum will offer you a various work environment in an innovational company working for a cleaner world, with a lot of focus on new technology and green solutions!
Requirements:
Experience in Javascript and React.JSExperience in HTMLExperience in CSSFluent in English (written and spoken)
Meritorious qualifications:
Experience in AWSExperience in JenkinsAcademic degree in IT
Contact
In this recruitment, Fortum collaborates with Wise IT. If you want to know more about the job, contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Anna Bergengren, anna.bergengren@wiseit.se. Unfortunately, Wise IT cannot accept applications via email, as they protect your personal privacy. You can read more about how we process personal data according to GDPR in Wise Group-koncernens policy för behandling av personuppgifter.
Selection is ongoing. Welcome with your application!
Fortum is a leading energy corporation that develops and provides solutions within electricity, heating, cooling, recycling and waste disposal for our clients. We also provide services for other companys in the engery industry. We are about 9000 contributors dedicated to matters in sustainability, energy and circular economy. At Fortum, we put our employees first, and the coworkers safety and wellbeing is very important to us. Our purpose is to drive the change for a cleaner world. We are securing a fast and reliable transition to a carbon-neutral economy by providing customers and societies with clean energy and sustainable solutions.
