Frontend Developer and Solution Architect wanted!
2024-03-26
Do you have 5+ years of experience in front-end development? Do you want to work at a company that value a high level of energy and a positive spirit? Then this might be the perfect step in your career!
About the position
One of Perido's many clients is a company active in the automotive industry. The group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction machinery and marine and industrial engines. Now we are looking for someone to join the Consumer Services department in the Tracking & Optimization team. The position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
We are looking for someone to join the extremely competent Tracking & Optimization team that manages the development and maintenance of the company's positioning and zone management products - and your experience is needed. The tasks will be 50% frontend development and 50% solution architect. The architectural aspects of the assignment include having a holistic view and being able to design services optimized for business needs, costs, and maintainability. You should also be able to describe architectural structure and design for the development teams, review architectural concepts and solutions, and be able to present to stakeholders understandably.
Your characteristics
We are looking for someone with experience in the area, but we also believe that personality is a major reason for success. We believe that you are driven, committed, and always strive to deliver the highest quality. You have great analytical skills, great at problem-solving, and are passionate about technology. To fit in the team, we believe that you have a "can-do" attitude to solving challenges together and are a true team player.
Submit an expression of interest today, we look forward to getting to know you!
We will contact candidates in case of incoming needs.
Qualifications:
At least 5 years of experience in front-end development (JavaScript, React, Redux and Jest test framework)
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Meritorious:
Knowledge of Java and Spring
GraphQL, REST and deploying to AWS
Experience in backend development
Basic skills in Swedish
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment for 12 months. Start asap.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The reponsible recruiter for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her at charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are also more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34517 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
