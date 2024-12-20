Frontend Developer
2024-12-20
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? A frontend developer with 1-2 years' experience, eager to learn more about frontend and build awesome apps that users love! You're collaborative, curious, creative, and focused on delivering quality.
Role? As part of the Integrations team, you'll build and refine the user-facing parts of our products, integrating useful partner offerings at natural points in the user journey.
Tech stack? We have a wide range of apps and pick what fits best. Of course we're using HTML, CSS, and JS! For frameworks we have Vue.js or Svelte with Fastify servers - and all teams include Podium with Eik to build micro-frontends.
Location? We embrace a hybrid work approach and invite you to join us in our office in Stockholm for 2 days a week. If you're not the working-from-home kind of person, you are of course welcome in our office every day. With team members also based in Oslo, there's some possibility for travel!
Why us? We're a small team with a history of success, which has given us the trust and freedom to try new ideas and make our own decisions. You'll team up with a senior frontend developer to collaborate and learn from. We set aside time to learn, experiment, and find better ways of working - so you'll have room and support to sharpen your skills and gain real experience.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
- You have 1-2 years experience building web interfaces with some knowledge of a frontend framework like React or Vue.js. The more comfortable you are with HTML, CSS, and JS the better!
- You collaborate well in cross-functional teams, partnering closely with product managers, UX designers, and backend developers. You know when to speak tech with the backenders or simplify things for the business folks!
- We love accessible, responsive, and fun designs and hopefully you do too! If you're good at spotting that 1 pixel off of alignment you're in good company - we don't ship until we're happy with the quality we're putting out.
- You're open to learning new tools, suggesting improvements to processes, and exploring better ways to solve problems.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
You'll join our Integrations team within the Advertising area-soon to be 10 people strong-where we integrate product offerings into our marketplaces, creating natural connections for both our users and partners.
It's not just about shipping features; it's about understanding what users need and what partners bring to the table, and then making smart choices that balance both. Our products need to be relevant and helpful, without shouting for attention. Together with a Product Manager, UX Designer, Business Developer, and other Frontend and Backend Developers, you'll build and refine the user-facing parts of these integrations. Everyone here is part of a cross-functional team, collaborating across disciplines and locations to ensure our efforts are aligned and impactful.
Your daily routine involves coding new features, improving existing ones, and ensuring users feel happy and productive with any of our apps. You'll also spend time discussing ideas with teammates, sharing feedback on design proposals, and reviewing code.
Over the next 12 months, the projects you'll touch range from launching our flagship product into new regions and taking over existing solutions in other markets, to rolling out brand-new products where we haven't ventured before. At the same time, you'll be part of redesigning our technical architecture so we can handle more diverse products and bigger audiences. This blend of expanding our reach while rethinking our foundations means you can have a tangible impact on how we work and how we grow.
THE CHALLENGE AND THE OPPORTUNITY
This is a team in motion. We're growing across countries and evolving our systems at the same time. That can be demanding, but it also means you get to influence how we do things-from how we shape the code to how we collaborate across Sweden and Norway. By embracing these changes, you'll help us build stronger connections for users and partners alike, and create a flexible setup that can adapt as we continue to grow. In short, you'll play a key role in turning complexity into a clear path forward.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
Turn yourself in by 31st of January. We will start going through the applications from 13th of January and assess them as they're submitted.
About Schibsted Marketplaces
Blocket, FINN, DBA, Bilbasen, Oikotie & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Marketplaces! We joined forces in January 2023, collaborating closely at the Nordic level to enhance the user-friendliness of our marketplaces. With colleagues all around the Nordics, we share a passion for our work and foster a friendly and caring community. Curiosity, teamwork, problem-solving and continuous learning are the cornerstones of our culture.
Currently, we're embarking on an exciting journey of becoming a fully marketplace-focused company holding together 40+ brands. Our mission is to empower people to make smart choices for themselves and future generations, and that's why our future direction is all about staying agile and proactive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape - shaping the future of digital marketplaces!
Have a sneak peek at our day-to-day life on LinkedIn & Instagram, and get to know the Schibsted Tech & Shetech Communities along with the Schibsted Talks podcast hosted by our very own colleagues.
Inclusion for us means creating a fair workspace where each of us is respected, celebrated for who we are, and given equal opportunities to thrive. Check out more here about our commitment to Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging.
Currently, we're embarking on an exciting journey to become a fully marketplace-focused company. Our mission is to empower people to make smart choices for themselves and future generations. To achieve this, we are committed to staying agile and proactive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape - shaping the future of digital marketplaces.
