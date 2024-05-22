Frontend Developer
2024-05-22
Natural Cycles is an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues working in Stockholm, Geneva, New York and remotely.At Natural Cycles, our mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion, by empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to be in charge of her health.
We're looking for a Frontend Developer who thrives in a fast-paced, data-driven, analytical and agile environment. We are looking for you whose soft skills shine and who can communicate with ease in English. You are passionate about technology, team work, but also have a responsibility and autonomy in your work. You are able to work efficiently in a remote work environment, in a setting where online and asynchronous communication is the foundation.
We are hiring for this role in Sweden.What you will be doing
Ship top-quality, performant, accessible, inclusive user interfaces, features and products
Work on the features of the Natural Cycles core App (built as a Hybrid Web application, packaged for iOS and Android) and on Web components for our products
Work in an agile team together with other software engineers, product manager, designers & testers
Work in close collaboration with stakeholders across the organization to deliver top-quality user interfaces and features
Work hands-on with data insights and analytics and if possible, always take the data driven approach
Ensure continuous delivery of new releases while working in an agile way
Maintain a healthy codebase
What skills and experience we think you have
Experience in frontend development: building websites, web applications, responsive layout
Good understanding of modern CSS (e.g Flexbox, Grid), experience with modern pre/post-processors, such as SASS, PostCSS
Experience with TypeScript and Angular framework (or ability to quickly learn)
Experience working with git, github, pull requests, code review etc.
Minimum 1 year full-time experience working in a similar role
Not required but it would be a bonus if you also have
Experience with Node.js backend development
Experience with native iOS (Swift) and/or Android (Kotlin) development, or app development in general
Experience working with conversion rate optimization
Commercial acumen and understanding of business drivers
A passion for women's health
Our technology stack includes:
TypeScript, Node.js, Express.js running on GCP AppEngine
Ionic, Angular, Capacitor, React, Gatsby on the Frontend
Firebase Hosting
Highly automated CI pipelines (Github Actions)
AppStore/GooglePlay releases on a biweekly basis
We <3 Open Source, encourage Open Source contributions and often open our general-purpose repositories
How to apply
Apply by uploading your CV and answering the questions in the application form. Please note that we do not accept any applications through email due to GDPR and only applications submitted through the career site (and in English) will be considered.
We know that diverse teams are strong teams, so we welcome those from different backgrounds and experiences and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
