Frontend Developer
Digiexam Solutions Sweden AB
2023-08-22
WE PUSH KNOWLEDGE FORWARD
Digiexam is a Swedish SaaS and EdTech innovator company, founded in 2011. We have a continuously growing exam platform that proudly helps and supports over +900 leading universities, schools, and institutions to do high-stakes testing and exams, on-campus and remote. Since start, over 11 million (!) exams have been handed in from more than 1,000 educational institutions worldwide
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Frontend developer you will help us enhancing and developing our exam platform. You will work closely with our development team of six developers to implement new features and improve existing systems.
Some of the things you'll get to do:
Work with technologies including TypeScript and Rust, React as the UI library, and Expo and Tauri for building native modules
Be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining user interfaces for our web, mobile, and desktop applications
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
From time to time work with backend technologies such as GoLang
WHAT WE OFFER
Our business are made up of our great people. Therefore we really care about our Digiexamers. Some examples of what we can offer you are:
Onsite/remote flexibility - work from home or together at our office
A modern tech stack and possibility to influence our way of working
An attractive fixed salary package
30 days of vacation and your choice of gadgets
Professional and personal development with expanded areas of responsibility as we grow the business
Work in an international team and ambitious SaaS environment
WHO ARE YOU?
We see that you have a genuine interest for tech and problem solving and are a humble team player. We also think you have:
At least three years of professional working experience as a Frontend developer
Proficiency in TypeScript and React
Experience of Expo and Tauri for building native modules is a plus
Experience of Rust & gRPC as a communication protocol is also a plus
