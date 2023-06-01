Frontend Developer
2023-06-01
HAYPP GROUP
We address one of the world's biggest problems - how to end smoking. There are 1,1 billion smokers in the world. Around 8 million people die every year from smoking-related diseases. Our goal is to significantly reduce death rates, save lives and inspire people to choose healthier enjoyment. How? By offering people safer nicotine online.
Haypp Group is one of the Nordics' leading e-commerce groups with ten store brands, present in seven countries where we serve more than 790 000 active consumers. Through brands such as Snusbolaget.se, Northerner.com, Nicokick.com etc., we sell nicotine pouches as well as Swedish style snus online. With our headquarters located on Östgötagatan in Stockholm we are 150 team members mainly but not exclusively based in Sweden. Also, we are an innovative and fast-moving company that is growing rapidly, driving sustainable business and are changing the world in the process. We are currently on an exciting expansion journey, converting more and more smokers to healthier alternatives across all our markets globally.
THE ROLE
We're now looking for a Frontend Developer to join our in-house technology team on the journey of constant improvement, development and scaling of the technical platform powering our business.
Our frontend is built using a custom Typescript framework powered by .NET Core on the backend. We use Webpack, Typescript and Less for building and constantly improving our e-com platform.
Modern technologies, agile workflows, and tight integration into the heart of the business is what you will find as a developer in Haypp Group Tech. We are today a solid team of 8 people where everyone has an equal say on how we are to set our architecture and affect how we are to solve the challenges we face.
In this role you will:
Implement, develop and maintain features in the e-com platform
Work closely with stakeholders from all parts of the organisation to develop the technical aspects of prioritized business projects.
Feedback technical possibilities and opportunities to enhance the business back into the organization.
Together with the tech team drive the platform and architecture forward.
Learn, grow, be challenged and have fun!
WHAT WE WANT FROM YOU
It's important for us that you thrive in both the role and the company. We'd like to see you possessing some of the following qualities and experiences:
A structured problem-solving approach.
Ambitious with a will to learn and develop.
At least a couple of years' experience working as a Frontend Developer working with modern web technologies and Javascript frameworks
Worked with either SASS or LESS at a professional level.
Experience in Typescript.
A good communicator, both with technical and non-technical counterparts.
Fluency in English as it is the working language at Haypp Group
Bonus requirements that makes you stand out from the rest
Knowledge in backend technologies
Familiarity with WebPack
Experience from B2C e-commerce, or similar consumer-facing services
WHAT WE OFFER
We are a value driven company with our values Badass Teamwork, Encourage Innovation, No Douchebags and Dive in Headfirst at the heartbeat of everything that we do. With us you can always expect to get help from people who want to achieve things together and to be able to speak your mind in every social constellation you are part of. We highly value all ideas no matter where they come from, and we are not afraid to try new things out. We are also welcoming, inclusive and everyone at Haypp Group has a voice. In addition, we seize opportunities by putting in hands-on, hard work and celebrating when we reach our goals. With us, you should always feel safe, appreciated and valued but at the same time challenged and excited.
Because we recognize that our team members are our most important differentiator, we offer our team members generous benefits. We offer the following perks to everyone at Haypp Group:
Premium ITP1 occupational pension savings plan
Insurance plan, including private healthcare
30 days of paid vacation
Parental pay lift
Wellness allowance of 5,000 SEK per year
Regular conferences abroad
Lots of social happenings
SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!
If this sounds like a place where you would want to contribute and grow, let us know you're interested by submitting your application! Apply with your CV, a cover letter, through Linkedin or in any other way you feel represents you in the clearest possible way. All ways of connecting work for us!
Haypp Group is committed to equality and diversity, and we welcome applications from all qualified individuals regardless of ethnicity, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and marital status. We want to offer you great recruitment experience, and if there is anything we can do to make you more comfortable in the process with us, please let us know.
If you have any questions about the role or what it's like to work at Haypp Group in general, feel free to reach out to our responsible recruiter Viktoria Sobolewski at viktoria.sobolewski@hayppgroup.com
