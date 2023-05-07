Frontend Developer
We are looking for an frontend developer for one of our renowned customers. You will be in the center of a business area that are responsible for the digital-capabilities customers interact with across their shopping journey, both online and in-store. Impacting everything from how we attract our customers, through ensuring a seamless shopping experience across channels, to building loyalty and a positive customer service experience.
Responsibilities:
• Work with best practices for the full software development life cycle
• Translate product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable, and scalable solutions
• Collaborate closely with product owner and other cross-functional teams, share best practice as well as discuss and motivate design solutions
• As a team we are fully responsible for the whole development cycle, design, build, test, deploy, evaluate, and repeat. The mindset "You build it - you run it "is key for us. We are measured on business outcome, not code merge or defects.
Your mindset & skills:
Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail and learn. You are an important player in this transformation;
therefore, we believe you are flexible and able to work in an environment that is not yet formalized. As a Frontend Developer, you have an entrepreneurial mindset, are excited about creating something new and challenge the status quo.
Other important skills needed in this role is to keep it simple, to be humble, open to new ideas and contribute in discussions in the forefront of undisrupted loyalty!
We believe that you have:
• 5 + years' experience in JavaScript and experience with CSS/HTML development
• Several years' experience working with React
• Experience in agile software development practices (automated testing, mob/pair programming, CI/CD etc.)
• Have knowledge and experience to write high quality, clean and testable code.
• Experience working in cloud environments
• Experience and knowledge of API design
• It is positive if you also have (but not necessary):
• Experience working with Redux, CSS3/SCSS
• Good knowledge in Type Script, Visual Code, Node.js
Experience working with Azure DevOps
