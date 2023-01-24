frontend developer - Stockholm
Devoteam Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Devoteam Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Devoteam Creative Tech Stockholm is a team of curious, bold and humbly brilliant people. We are a unique creative tech studio and part of the Devoteam family, incorporating 'design thinking' and 'data thinking' into everything we do. Our culture builds on individual empowerment and contribution, knowledge sharing, continuous improvement and learning. If you want to know more about what it's like to be a part of our team, get in touch a join us on our journey!
Job Description
About the role
The main purpose of the team is to develop and deliver innovative and high-quality solutions for clients that provide actual business value. As a frontend developer, you will contribute by designing well-performing, accessible and testable web apps. Being part of a team also means you have shared ownership and responsibility of helping the team in the development process to solve the right problems in the right way. You'll get to use both your creativity and your problem-solving skills in this role and there are many opportunities to learn new things and grow within the role.
About you To succeed in this role, we believe that you are open-minded to new ideas and flexible when meeting new challenges. You enjoy collaborating and are comfortable sharing your knowledge with your colleagues and clients. To thrive in this role and at Devoteam Creative Tech we also believe you are humble and have a solution-oriented approach.
Qualifications
To succeed in the role you also have experience of:
Any modern Javascript language (HTML, CSS or equivalent)
Testing libraries such as Cyprus, Jest or similar.
Full proficiency in English
Additional information
At Devoteam Stockholm you get:
10-12 competence days per year, where we attend conferences, internal sharing days, travel abroad for inspiration and benefit a great internal network of competence
Challenging and rewarding assignments; many of them end-to-end
Wellness grants for sports activities (5000 SEK/year)
Computer, phone and telephone subscription
Passionate and skilled colleagues
A human-centric and value-based culture
A variety of social events
About Devoteam Creative Tech
We are a part of Devoteam, a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, tech platforms and cybersecurity. With 25 years of experience and 8,000 employees across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Devoteam promotes responsible tech for people and works to create better change.
Combining the perks of a smaller company with the resources and opportunities of a major global player, Devoteam Creative Tech Stockholm is a small studio and part of a network of studios and companies within the global Devoteam group. The smaller studios make sure you are always seen and help facilitate your growth and development while the global network opens up endless opportunities to create a large impact.
Creating high-quality digital products by combining creativity, design and development are what we do. We focus on running long term projects that deliver measurable business value for the clients we choose to work with. We incorporate 'design thinking' and 'data thinking' into everything we do.
Competence development is at the centre of our company culture and we invest both time and money in supporting our employees' growth. With established competence communities you are always able to discuss and review solutions, technical ideas and issues with others within your competence areas. We also have 10-12 dedicated competence days per year and regularly have internal knowledge sharing days.
A fair chance.
Devoteam Creative Tech is open to applications from all sections of society. We believe diverse teams help us make better products. We welcome all people regardless of age, gender identity or expression, experience and background.
Our recruitment process.
We invite all suitable candidates in for interviews to learn more about you and introduce ourselves. If our culture and expectations align, we ask you to do a technical assignment before inviting you to a technical interview. After this is a final interview with the studio lead.
We apply continuous recruitment, so make sure to send in your application as soon as possible as the position can be filled before the last application day. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Devoteam Sverige AB
(org.nr 556585-6498)
Klara Östra Kyrkogata 2 B 1T (visa karta
)
111 52 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Devoteam Creative Tech AB Jobbnummer
7375397