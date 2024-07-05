Frontend Developer - Biltema
ABOUT THE POSITION AND THE COMPANY
With a wide range of products for the entire family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 160 stores across the Nordic region and plans for further expansion. The success and vision are based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it economically easier for people to have cars, boats, homes, tools, and leisure articles of high quality, thereby creating a richer leisure time for these people. They choose their own path and have therefore decided to invest in their own operations and development of systems and technical solutions, among other things. Biltema Nordic Services is a service company within Biltema with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg provides systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the group for our Nordic markets.
You will be part of a large team of colleagues who, together with the entire IT department, develop, manage, and support both proprietary products and systems, as well as well-known systems from market-leading suppliers. Together with your colleagues, the mission is to develop, integrate, and automate Biltema's over 150 digital platforms and systems.
YOU ARE OFFERED
To work for a company with healthy values and play an important role in the future development of Biltema's systems.
Work in an organization with clear leadership and a clear and long-term vision.
The opportunity to work at a well-managed and very prosperous company that values entrepreneurship and simplicity.
EXAMPLES OF WORK TASKS
You will design, develop, and maintain web applications using HTML, CSS, JavaScript (TypeScript), React and other frontend technologies such as for example Redux, Sass and Storybook.
You will work closely with the backend developers, designers, and product managers to ensure the functionality and usability of the web applications.
You will write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code that follows the best practices and standards.
You will test, debug, and optimize the web applications for performance and accessibility.
You will research and implement new frontend technologies and tools to improve the development process and user experience.
EXPERIENCE
At least 3 years of experience as a frontend developer or a similar role.
Proficient in HTML, CSS, JavaScript (TypeScript), and other frontend technologies and frameworks.
Familiar with web development tools and workflows such as Git, NPM, webpack, Storybook etc.
Strong knowledge of web design principles and best practices.
Experience with responsive and adaptive web design.
Experience with testing and debugging tools such as DevTools
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Merited: .NET, Figma, Jira & Azure (TFS)
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Start: By agreement
Working hours: Standard office hours with the possibility for hybrid work.
Location: Helsingborg
Type of employment: This assignment is a recruitment, and the employment will be directly with our client. Salary, terms, and conditions are discussed separately.
