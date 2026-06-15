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Kiruna Guidetur AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Kiruna Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Kiruna
2026-06-15
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We are looking for front desk staff to Sweden's northernmost city!
Take the opportunity to work among the colorful northern lights, sparkling winter days and severe cold in Sweden's northernmost city!
As front desk staff at Kiruna guidetur, you will get to work with guests from all over the world who are here on their dream holiday. We are looking for three people to join our staff this winter season so apply with a friend!
About us
Kiruna Guidetur is one of the largest guide companies in Kiruna and has been around for 30 years. Since the start, our focus has been small groups and personal experience. We work with many local operators and travel agencies from all over the world and plan guests' journeys from transfers to hotels and tours. We offer a large variety of tours out in the nature around Kiruna such as snowmobiles, nordic skiing, snowshoes, ice fishing and of course a hunt for northern lights which is the highlight and dream for many of our guests.
The company is constantly expanding, and we welcome different approaches and new ideas. As an employee with us, you get the opportunity to develop in your work role and try different areas of work together with colleagues from around the world.
Enjoying ourselves and having fun at work is important to us, which is why we encourage initiatives for staff activities and organize a bunch of them during the season. Accommodation can be difficult to find in Kiruna, and we therefore offer our employees staff accommodation.
About the job
As a front desk staff, you are part of our booking team and will handle bookings by phone and email. You are the company's face towards our guests who are going on adventures or want to book activities over the counter with us.
We have a souvenir shop in central Kiruna and at the airport together with a Bistro where the job also includes serving food over the counter.
You get the opportunity to work in addition to your other tasks, which make the job varied, it can be to pick up guests at the airport or assist guides who are going on a trip. Above all, you get the opportunity to work with a bunch of wonderful and engaged colleagues.
Among the regular duties you get to do many other things which create a good variety for the job, such as transfers and assist guides preparing their tours.
About you
To work as front desk staff, we attach great importance to you being a curious and social person who treats our guests with enthusiasm.
We are looking for people that:
have high social skills and are service minded
punctual, responsible and helpful
B driving licence
Good English in speech and writing
First aid training (upon admission - let us know in your application if you do not have first aid training so we can solve it together)
Meritorius:
Previous experience of jobs in the tourism industry
Additional language skills
Education in the Tourism Industry/Service Industry
What we offer
Seasonal contract (full-time) between the 1st of November and the 31st of March
HRF collective agreements for secure employment
a fun and international work environment with development opportunities, all while being immersed in breathtaking nature
Accommodation: we offer our employees the chance to rent a room in a staff accommodation (simple cottage) with shared kitchen, toilet/shower and living room with TV Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15
E-post: info@kirunaguidetur.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kiruna Guidetur AB
(org.nr 556782-6911)
Aili Kangas Gata 3 (visa karta
)
981 30 KIRUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Karolina Paulewicz info@kirunaguidetur.com 098081110 Jobbnummer
9962706