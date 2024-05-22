Front-End Developer Wpf/xaml With Team Lead Responsibility - Omda Emergency
Omda AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Omda AB i Göteborg
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team and your talent could be part of software creation that helps healthcare professionals bring new life safely into the world, contributes to more people living longer and more fully, or makes all the difference in emergencies when every second counts.
Our teams empower customers with tools to support their patients and help save lives. We currently have seven business areas that develop specialised software solutions across medical fields and emergency services. At Omda you'll be close to customer needs and your work will have an impact where it matters most.
Our Emergencybusiness area providesrobust systems for managing every aspect of emergency response.
As our Front-End Developer with Team Lead responsibility,you'll work closewith our UX team to improve our user interface, enhancing usability and efficiency, and ensuring that emergency operators can rely on our software to save lives promptly and effectively.
If this sounds interesting to you, join our team in Gothenburg!
As our Front End developer with team lead responsibility you will:
Redesign our UI based on new UX Design.
Upgrade the technology stack, from WinForms to WPF/XAML.
Uphold the highest standards of quality in every aspect of the development process, from design to deployment.
Ensure that the solution is performant and utilizing resources in an efficient way.
Drive innovation, collaboration and growth within our development team.
Manage team lead responsibilities in an agile environment, including tasks such as daily stand-ups, retrospectives, and progress.
Our tech stack:
• NET / C# / Visual Studio WPF/XAML and WinForms
Your matching strengths for our role:
University degree in SW Engineering, or similar.
Minimum 3 years of experience as a Front-End developer C#, and .NET Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and XAML.
Proven track record of managing team lead responsibilities.
Great communication skills in both English and Swedish.
Teamwork oriented.
Strong "Can-do-attitude", fearless, proactive, and driven.
Passionate about innovation.
Would be great, but not mandatory, if you have experience in:
New development technologies like WinUI, MAUI, Blazor, etc.
Web technologies and development tools.
Test-Driven Development (TDD) and other agile methodologies.
Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) practices.
We are interviewing continuously, therefore we recommend you submit your application as soon as possible.
Looking forward to meeting you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Omda AB
(org.nr 556569-8338), https://www.omda.com/ Arbetsplats
Omda Jobbnummer
8698356