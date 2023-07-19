Front-End Developer (Shopify)
Tobii Dynavox AB / Datajobb / Danderyd Visa alla datajobb i Danderyd
2023-07-19
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii Dynavox AB i Danderyd
Who we are:
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
What you'll do:
The Front-End developer is responsible for the visual "client-side" design, development and maintenance of the global websites, CMS and e-commerce solutions. The Front-End developer creates a functional and attractive digital environment, ensuring a great user experience that supports long and short-term business objectives. The Front-end developer works closely with other functions in the marketing development including other developers, designers, automation specialist, copywriters, and digital marketing specialists in our global team. This role will also work directly with other departments to ensure the UX of our web presence is consistent across all global markets.
This is a hybrid role but we do require the candidate to currently be living in and around Stockholm.
Your days will be filled with:
Get feedback from, and build web-based solutions for customers
Create user-friendly and accessible web experiences
Maintain and improve the websites with a strong focus on UX and conversions
Collaborate with fellow developers and the marketing team to improve usability
Write functional requirement documents and guides
Create quality mockups and prototypes
Help back-end developers with system development and troubleshooting
Ensure high-quality graphic standards and brand consistency
Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
We are looking for someone with:
5+ years of experience in proven UX work experience as a Front-end developer
Experience with Shopify and E-Commerce platforms/software strongly preferred
Hands on experience with JavaScript, CSS3, Sass, and Bootstrap
Proficient with C# (asp.net mvc) and Razor
Skilled in developing UX for desktop and mobile experiences
Knowledge of developing UX to meet web accessibility standards (WCAG 2.0/2.1 AA)
Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
Experience with the entire web development process (design, development and
preferably also deployment)
Familiarity with Photoshop and Illustrator
Knowledge of SEO and CRO principles
An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
Communication skills, both verbal and written
Interpersonal skills to function effectively in a team environment
Flexibility, service-minded, hands-on approach
Ability to work within a global marketing team
Ability to work in an Agile team environment
Next Step:
Please submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website (please send your application in English). If you have any questions, please reach out to Jesse Rosenthal at Jesse.Rosenthal@tobiidynavox.com
.
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii Dynavox AB
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Karlsrovägen 2 D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tobii Dynavox AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7974450