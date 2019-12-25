Front-end Developer for API governance team at SEB - TNG Group AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Front-end Developer for API governance team at SEB
TNG Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2019-12-25
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
SEB is looking for a Front-end developer for our API technology team here in Stockholm!
Do you want to be part of an organization that is exploring how APIs are disrupting the financial industry? Work in an environment with highly skilled colleagues, transforming SEBs technical landscape and providing an excellent customer experience through APIs!
ABOUT THE POSITION
Our function is an API center of excellence - managing SEBs API platform and developer portals, governing our externally accessible APIs and leading the organization towards the target architecture. We are also involved in some of SEBs main strategic initiatives in designing and building the API offering.
You will be working as a Front- end developer within the business unit Open Banking. You will take care of the developer experience for users of our developer portal, take a look at https://developer.sebgroup.com/
YOUR PROFILE
You are a brilliant software engineer, mastering modern web technologies and have a passion for Front-end development. We see that you as a person who takes initiatives and responsibility comes handy with the professional knowledge and expertise. You are willing to run your own projects and take part in others. You need to enjoy working in a team with others
We see that you have experience in
* Angular, react or Vue
* JavaScript/NodeJS
* HTML5 and CSS
* Git
* Managing Linux Server
It is an advantage if you also have experience in
* PHP and Drupal
* Consuming and preferably writing APIs
You have a solution-oriented attitude, strong problem-solving skills and enjoy working in an ever-changing environment. You have a genuine interest in new technology and exploring new things and learning comes natural to you. Furthermore, we think that you have excellent capabilities to engage people and build relationship. You have excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
WORKING AT SEB
www.sebgroup.com/career
WELCOME WITH YOUR APPLICATION
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2019-12-25
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Tng Group AB
Jobbnummer
5019294
TNG Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2019-12-25
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
SEB is looking for a Front-end developer for our API technology team here in Stockholm!
Do you want to be part of an organization that is exploring how APIs are disrupting the financial industry? Work in an environment with highly skilled colleagues, transforming SEBs technical landscape and providing an excellent customer experience through APIs!
ABOUT THE POSITION
Our function is an API center of excellence - managing SEBs API platform and developer portals, governing our externally accessible APIs and leading the organization towards the target architecture. We are also involved in some of SEBs main strategic initiatives in designing and building the API offering.
You will be working as a Front- end developer within the business unit Open Banking. You will take care of the developer experience for users of our developer portal, take a look at https://developer.sebgroup.com/
YOUR PROFILE
You are a brilliant software engineer, mastering modern web technologies and have a passion for Front-end development. We see that you as a person who takes initiatives and responsibility comes handy with the professional knowledge and expertise. You are willing to run your own projects and take part in others. You need to enjoy working in a team with others
We see that you have experience in
* Angular, react or Vue
* JavaScript/NodeJS
* HTML5 and CSS
* Git
* Managing Linux Server
It is an advantage if you also have experience in
* PHP and Drupal
* Consuming and preferably writing APIs
You have a solution-oriented attitude, strong problem-solving skills and enjoy working in an ever-changing environment. You have a genuine interest in new technology and exploring new things and learning comes natural to you. Furthermore, we think that you have excellent capabilities to engage people and build relationship. You have excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
WORKING AT SEB
www.sebgroup.com/career
WELCOME WITH YOUR APPLICATION
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2019-12-25
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Tng Group AB
Jobbnummer
5019294