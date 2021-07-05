Front-end Developer, Data Driven Services - Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB - Datajobb i Nacka
Front-end Developer, Data Driven Services
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Datajobb / Nacka
2021-07-05
We are looking for an experienced front-end developer for one of our core future initiatives - cloud services!
Our team develops cloud services based on production- and sensor data and is one of Atlas Copco Industrial Technique's core future initiatives. The team's mission is to develop high-quality products for the service division, giving them support in delivering unrivalled customer values. Our customers are found worldwide, for example in automotive, aerospace, electronics and wind power industries. In close cooperation with our customers, Atlas Copco creates innovative and business-critical solutions for the industry of the future. At Atlas Copco, innovation and sustainability always go hand in hand.
You will join a 20 people strong agile team consisting of data scientists and engineers, back-end developers, UX designers, front-end developers and testers. We work close to both end customers and our service division and is small enough to move fast and can make our own decisions. At the same time, we have access to all the technical resources available in a large company.
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behaviour and integrity. We offer plenty of opportunities to grow and develop, as well as the potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. You have plenty of occasions for international interaction and, as part of the Atlas Copco Group, you also have access to global job opportunities.
What you will do:
Work with single-page web development using technologies such as Vue.js, HTML5, CSS and TypeScript
Continue the development of our web products, consisting of an App (a wrapper for iOS and Android with web content) and desktop-first applications
Work in a team that have a passion to deliver high quality, efficient and maintainable code
Who you are:
You hold a Bachelor or Master of Science in Software Engineering or similar field
You have some years of experience in relevant front-end development
You have proficiency and interest in visual design and an eye for details
You are a team player who likes to learn, interact and share experiences with your colleagues
You have good communication skills in English
You're familiar with continuous integration & delivery
Good to have experience from:
App development for iOS and/or Android
Implementation of APIs using C#
Net
Microsoft Azure or any other cloud provider
Further information
Please contact recruiting manager Jörgen Maass, jorgen.maass@atlascopco.com, for more information.
We only have the possibility to handle applications received through our website. If you are not already on our website, you find it here; https://www.atlascopco.com/sv-se/jobs/job-overview
Start a journey towards something greater
At Atlas Copco we believe in challenging the status quo, always looking for a better way. Our caring culture and leading-edge technology enable us to innovate for a sustainable future. With us you become part of a global community of passionate people making a tangible impact on people's lives.
We offer a wide range of interesting job roles and many opportunities to grow. This is where it begins - Join us at the Home of Industrial Ideas.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-25
Adress
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
Sickla Industriväg 19
13154 Nacka
Jobbnummer
5845827
