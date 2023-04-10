Front-end developer
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Täby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Front-End Developer for one of our client. You would be working with technologies like JavaScript, CSS and jQuery.
The assignment means:
• Code in React
• Build relevant unit tests
• Optimize applications for maximum speed
• Build for web and mobile experience
• Collaborate with back-end developers and product owner improve usability
• Write functional requirement documents and guides
• Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
• Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
Technical Competences
• Proven work experience as a Front-end developer
• Hands on experience with markup languages
• Experience with JavaScript, CSS and jQuery
• Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
• In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
• Experience with site tracking
• Experience from A/B testing
• Experience from development in a micro frontend and api first architecture Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Kunal kunal.pal@weitglobal.com Jobbnummer
7639667