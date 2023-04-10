Front-end developer

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-04-10


We are looking for an Front-End Developer for one of our client. You would be working with technologies like JavaScript, CSS and jQuery.

The assignment means:

• Code in React

• Build relevant unit tests

• Optimize applications for maximum speed

• Build for web and mobile experience

• Collaborate with back-end developers and product owner improve usability

• Write functional requirement documents and guides

• Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting

• Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies

Technical Competences

• Proven work experience as a Front-end developer

• Hands on experience with markup languages

• Experience with JavaScript, CSS and jQuery

• Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

• In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

• Experience with site tracking

• Experience from A/B testing

• Experience from development in a micro frontend and api first architecture

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-12
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
W.IT.G Consulting AB (org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com

Arbetsplats
weITglobal

Kontakt
Kunal
kunal.pal@weitglobal.com

Jobbnummer
7639667

