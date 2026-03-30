Front Office Treasury Specialist - Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Our client is currently seeking a Senior Treasury Specialist for a confidential client. The client is looking for a highly skilled and detail-oriented professional to support front office treasury operations. This position plays a key role in daily market activities and requires strong expertise in front office processes, financial instruments, and treasury systems.
Key Responsibilities
Market Transaction Execution Execute daily transactions across foreign exchange, fixed income instruments, and money market products. A solid understanding of market conventions, transaction workflows, and front office execution standards is essential.
Position and Exposure Management Continuously monitor and manage cash positions, FX and interest rate exposures, and short-term liquidity needs. Ensure all positions are accurate and aligned with internal policies and risk frameworks.
Treasury Management System (Front Office) Work extensively with a treasury management system in a front office environment, including deal entry, position monitoring, and limit controls. Experience with system upgrades and enhancements is considered a strong advantage.
Treasury Projects Participation Contribute to key initiatives such as company integrations, improvements to trading/dealing models, and development of FX hedging programs. Ensure front office processes remain efficient, accurate, and aligned with best practices.
Liquidity and Internal Banking Operations Oversee daily liquidity monitoring, collaborate with internal banking structures, and manage short-term cash portfolios to support operational funding requirements.
Profile
This role is focused on front office execution and daily treasury operations in a fast-paced, market-driven environment. The ideal candidate demonstrates professionalism, precision, and the ability to perform effectively under time-sensitive conditions, contributing to the overall stability and efficiency of treasury operations.
Requirements
• Extensive relevant experience matching the responsibilities described above. You've already worked with the same kinds of treasury activities (like FX trading, liquidity management, treasury systems, etc.) and can perform them confidently from day one.
CV must be submitted in English.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2026-05-04
End Date: 2027-04-04
Application Deadline: 2026-04-01
Hybrid work: yes
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7481434-1919749". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta
)
111 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9826492