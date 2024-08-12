Front Office Specialist
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
The Treasury team is based in Uppsala, but this role can be located in either Uppsala or Stockholm. If you choose to be based in Stockholm, occasional travel to the Uppsala office will be required.
The Role
Etraveli Group's Treasury team is seeking a talented and motivated Front Office Specialist to join our centralized treasury organization, with a focus on FX and liquidity management.
In this key role, you will manage and optimize our foreign exchange operations and liquidity management processes. Your responsibilities will include executing FX transactions, ensuring efficient cash flow management across multiple currencies, and minimizing risks. We are looking for someone with strong analytical skills and a deep understanding of financial markets. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and enjoy problem-solving, you will feel right at home here.
Key Responsibilities
Execute foreign exchange transactions and manage currency positions to optimize returns and mitigate risks.
Develop and implement FX and liquidity management strategies to ensure efficient cash flow and minimize liquidity risk.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance overall liquidity management.
Utilize financial software and tools to streamline operations and improve the accuracy of FX transactions and liquidity management.
Prepare and present reports on FX and liquidity positions to senior management.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Economics, Business, or a related field.
Minimum 2-3 years of experience in FX trading and liquidity management, preferably within a corporate treasury environment.
Fluency in English.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proficiency in financial software and tools such as 360T and Treasury Systems is a plus.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment.
Ability to make decisions under pressure and adapt to a dynamic environment.
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location.
Breakfast every morning.
Central office location - Uppsala and Stockholm.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and private health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and private health insurance .
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
