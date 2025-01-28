Front Office Manager till Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now looking for an experienced and motivated Front Office Manager to lead our front desk operations and ensure exceptional customer service as we align the hotel as one of the top luxury hotels in Stockholm post-renovation.
If you have a passion for hospitality, strong leadership skills, and a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
As Front Office Manager, you are responsible for overseeing the daily operations and ensure delivery of high-quality service at every touchpoint, creating a seamless and exceptional experience for all guests.
This role involves leading the front office team, managing check-ins and check-outs, handling guest inquiries and complaints, and collaborating with other departments to maintain smooth operations. A strong focus on delivering exceptional customer service and optimizing efficiency is key to success in this position. You will actively work with guest feedback to continuously enhance their experience.
Key Responsibilities:
* Manage daily front office operations, including scheduling, recruitment, performance reviewing and training.
* Maintain high levels of customer satisfaction assuring personalized service and addressing guest concerns/needs promptly.
* Coordinate with other departments to ensure smooth operations.
* Oversee check-in/check-out procedures and ensure adherence to company policies.
* Budget responsibility for the department.
* Monitor performance metrics and implement improvements as needed.
Qualifications:
* Minimum of 3 years of experience in the hotel industry.
* At least 2 years of team management experience in a leadership role in guest service or equivalent.
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written; additional languages are a plus.
* Ability to motivate and inspire the team.
* Proactive and independent work approach.
* Values active involvement in daily operations and considers leading the team essential.
* Excellent problem-solving skills with a focus on guest needs and expectations.
* Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
* Ability to handle high-pressure situations with professionalism.
* Thrives doing operational work and engaging with guests
What We Offer:
* A permanent full-time position following the 6-month probation period and we adhere to collective bargaining agreements.
* Chance of being part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's hotel scene.
* Great opportunities for career growth.
* A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
If you would like to know more about the role please contact Nuno Almeida , Director of Operations & Concept Development, at nuno.almeida@sheratonstockholm.com
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Director of Operations & Concept Development
Nuno Almeida nuno.almeida@sheratonstockholm.com +4684123400 Jobbnummer
9128971