Front of House Leaders - Urban Italian Group
Dream Big - Join Urban Italian Group!
Do you have what it takes to lead one of Scandinavia's most exciting restaurant brands? At Urban Italian Group (UIG), we're on a mission to redefine modern Italian dining, and we are looking for passionate, hands-on leaders to drive our expansion.
If you're an experienced hospitality professional with a hunger for growth and leadership, this is your chance to make your mark, build high-performing teams, and shape the future of hospitality in Sweden.
About Us
Urban Italian Group (UIG) serves over 4000 guests daily at our 15 restaurants across Sweden & Spain.
The restaurant group was founded in 2017 and has since then grown organically, doubling the size of its organisation each year with constant development across all dimensions: quality of food and beverages, hearted hospitality and beautiful interior spaces.
Our core values: Passion, Trust, Entrepreneurship & Authenticity are our guiding light in everything we do.
Our Restaurants:
Basta - Our casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places, focused around great value for the guests. With a colourful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano.
Florentine - Florentine on the other hand is an international upscale casual dining Trattoria offering culinary experiences in a glamorous setting straight from the Italian movie scene.
Trattoria Giorgio's - Trattoria Giorgio's in Östermalm captures the warm, elegant buzz of a 1960s Milanese trattoria with Negronis flowing, and long, passionate Italian dinners where community, design, and modern energy meet.
Lola Maria - Lola Maria by Lilla Torg in central Malmö brings Andalusian-style tapas, flowing cava, and vibrant Spanish rhythm to the city's pulse, an energetic, colourful meeting place that lives late into the night at the heart of Malmö.
About You & The Role
We're looking for passionate, driven, and hands-on hospitality leaders ready to make an impact in a high-energy, fast-growing restaurant group.
As part of our leadership team, you'll play a key role in shaping the guest experience, leading dynamic front-of-house teams, and driving operational excellence in high-volume, full à la carte restaurants. This is for leaders who thrive on the floor, love developing people, and are motivated by building strong, successful teams.
Who You Are
A natural leader who thrives in fast-paced environments and leads by example
Experienced in managing large teams in high-volume restaurants
Passionate about training, developing, and motivating teams
Uncompromising when it comes to delivering exceptional guest experiences
A confident problem-solver who can make quick, smart decisions under pressure
A team player who fosters a positive, people-first workplace culture
Commercially minded and driven to improve operations, financial results, and team performance
Fluent in English or Swedish
Holding an EU work permit (visa sponsorship currently unavailable)
Available Leadership Roles
Operational Manager Oversee operations across multiple restaurants, supporting General Managers to ensure consistent standards in guest experience, team performance, and financial results. Drive operational improvements, strengthen leadership teams, and ensure brand standards are delivered across all units.
General Manager Take full ownership of a restaurant, lead and develop a large team, and drive both financial performance and operational excellence.
Assistant General Manager Support overall restaurant operations, coach and develop FOH teams, and help ensure smooth, high-quality service in busy, high-volume environments.
Benefits
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Best on the market salary of 3500-4500 euro monthly (depending on role) + tips
Average of 40 hours a week
Housing (T&Cs applies)
Seasonal and permanent contracts
500 euro referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
The unforgettable annual UIG Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Trophy Cabinet
Diversity Prize, 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family).
Cielo by Florentine voted No.1 restaurant in Marbella by Vogue Spain, 2025.
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm, 2023.
Best Sweden's Vegan Pizza, 2024.
Basta concept was awarded "Restaurant Concept of the Year in the Nordic countries 2025."
