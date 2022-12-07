Front End / Web Developer
2022-12-07
At Volvo Car Mobility, we help our users to move more freely, meaningfully, and sustainably. We are currently hiring a Web Developer to join our friendly team in delivering modern and optimized web products to our customers.
Our organization is composed of product areas where each area is responsible for a slice of the product we build and a set of systems. As a member of the product area, you are involved in designing, developing and testing our product. In our daily work, we all celebrate integrity and trust.
We use the latest tools and languages to build our app and deliver a great experience to our web users. Every day, scalability is at the heart of our reflections for the product.
Your engagement here will include but won't be limited to:
As a Web Developer, you will be working with a number of different programming languages and frameworks (TypeScript, Elm, React, Vue and GraphQL), depending on which team you are in.
Together with the team, you will contribute to keep a healthy and consistent codebase with flexibility to scale our apps. We like the way a strongly typed language helps avoid mistakes and improve the quality of our systems, and how it gives you a sense of control and security.
A typical week is organized around the ceremonies and product development in your home team. We value and allocate time for your learning experience and we spend time together with other web developers to share and work cross-team.
You show experience with most of the following...
HTML and CSS
TypeScript or JavaScript
Willingness to learn and a passion for new technologies
Having worked in agile environments
Working creatively with others to find solutions together
Extra awesome if you have...
Experience of growing and improving code over time
A willingness to occasionally contribute to our Kotlin-backend
Experience with GraphQL
We offer a wide range of benefits designed to enhance your working life at Volvo Car Mobility:
Pension & compensation. You'll be looked after with Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
Learning & innovation. Involving lunch & learns and a generous annual education budget.
Tools & equipment. From laptop to phone and more, you'll get the gear you need to do your best work.
Discounts & offers. On driving with Volvo Car Mobility and Hertz as well as for eating and shopping at MOOD.
Health & wellbeing. Including a 5 000 SEK annual allowance to spend, and private health insurance.
Parental support. Plenty of leave lets you take time off for what's most important.
Meet the team on our career page.
At Volvo Car Mobility, we believe that a diverse and equal working environment is essential for the well-being and development of our co-workers. We strive for a well-balanced representation of gender and ethnic identities at every level of the organization. In this way, we hope to create an open-minded, smart, and enjoyable workplace.
Does this sound interesting to you? Then we are looking forward to your application in English!
If you have any questions, you are welcome to email us at careers@m.co
. Note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
