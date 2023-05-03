Front End Developer
2023-05-03
About Etraveli Group
We are an innovative and modern organization built on a foundation of e-commerce and travel-technology expertise. We want our customers to experience the world, while we take care of the technology that enables traveling. In addition to having one of the market's most sophisticated technical solutions for connecting travelers and flights, we've partnered with Booking.com (exclusive partnership in Europe), Google Flights, Skyscanner and Kayak. Successful in e-commerce, on the edge of technology development and with vast experience in the travel industry-we are able to offer you the best of three worlds.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow, we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackatons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
We are a happy and open bunch of people who enjoy our work and enjoy working together.
Working with us you get access to resources and great professionals to help grow in your role.
We are playing to win and will be committed in supporting you on your Etraveli-journey.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
We are currently looking for an experienced Frontend developer to our Frontend Team in Gothenburg, where we are continuously looking to find new ways of working, implement changes that decrease complexity and provide the tools for team members to do their best work.
What you will be doing
The sites you will be working on belong to our major brands; My trip, Go to Gate, Flight Network etc. Your day-to-day responsibilities will involve developing/maintaining our front-end software systems and facing fresh challenges along with your team members. The successful candidate must be knowledgeable in the field of software development and eager to contribute & work in a fast-paced, ever changing environment.
You will be part of a cross-functional agile team responsible for the entire development life cycle including analysis, design, implementation and testing.
You will work closely with other software developers, product owners and UX designers.
You will be reviewing code, and your code will be reviewed.
Our stack:
You will be using various technologies such as React, Typescript, Javascript, Jest, Git, Redux, TestCafe, but not just that; you will be experimenting with innovative ones as well.
Of course you don't have to be familiar with all of our tech stack. We will support you in your journey with us.
Requirements
You are a front-end developer with 5+ years of previous working experience in web technologies.
You take pride in and set high standards for your work.
As a team player you are keen to learn and share your knowledge efficiently with the rest of your team.
Professional command of English.
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Office in the City - We are located on Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things. Therefore, we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
Welcome to Etraveli Group. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7729610