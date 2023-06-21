Front Desk staff ENG text
Kiruna Guidetur AB / Resevärdsjobb / Kiruna Visa alla resevärdsjobb i Kiruna
2023-06-21
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kiruna Guidetur AB i Kiruna
Take the opportunity to work among the colorful northern lights, sparkling winter days and severe cold in Sweden's northernmost city!
As front desk staff at Kiruna guidetur, you will get to work with guests from all over the world who are here on their dream holiday.
Our focus is to offer small groups to give personal service and a genuine experience of Kiruna Lapland.
We offer a large variety of tours out in the nature around Kiruna such as snowmobiles, nordic skiing, snowshoes, ice fishing and of course a hunt for northern lights which is the highlight and dream for many of our guests.
Who are we looking for?
As a front desk staff, you are part of our booking team and will handle bookings by phone and email. You are the companies face towards our guests who are going on adventures or want to book activities over the counter with us. Here we attach great importance to you being a curious and social person who treats our guests with enthusiasm.
We have a souvenir shop in central Kiruna and at the airport together with a Bistro where the job also includes serving food over the counter.
You get the opportunity to work in addition to your other tasks, which makes the job varied, it can be to pick up guests at the airport or assist guides who are going on a trip. Above all, you get the opportunity to work with a bunch of wonderful colleagues.
Among the regular duties you get to do many other things which creates a good variety for the job, such as transfers and assist guides preparing their tours.
Aabove all you get to work with an engaged and fun team.
We see these qualities as most important:
High social skills/Service minded
Punctual
Responsible
Helpful
Kiruna Guidetur ab
Kiruna Guidetur is one of the largest guide companies in Kiruna and has been around for 30 years.
Since the start, our focus has been small groups and a personal experience.
We cooperate with many local operators and travel agencies from all over the world and plan guests' journey from hotels to tours and transfers.
The company is constantly evolving and we welcome different approaches and new ideas.
As an employee with us, you get the opportunity to develop in your work role and try out different areas of work together with colleagues from all over the world.
Being happy and having fun at work is important to us, which is why we encourage initiatives for staff activities and organize a bunch of them during the year.
Accommodation can be difficult to find in Kiruna and we therefore offer our employees to rent a room in a staff accommodation with shared kitchen and toilet.
Our requirements:
B driving licence
Good English in speech and writing
First aid training (upon admission)
Meritorious:
Previous experience of jobs in the tourism industry
Additional language skills
Education in the Tourism Industry/Service Industry
Please let us know in your application if you do not have a first aid training and do not have access to accommodation. So we see what we can solve together.
What is most important to us is the right attitude and social skills, so if you think you are the one we are looking for, do not hesitate to contact us by email: info@kirunaguidetur.com
Phone : 0980 811 10
Please check out our website for more information about our business: www.kirunaguidetur.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
E-post: info@kirunaguidetur.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Work Application". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kiruna Guidetur AB
(org.nr 556782-6911)
Vänortsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
981 32 KIRUNA Jobbnummer
7904703