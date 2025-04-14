Front Desk Staff
As a Front Desk Staff for Stockholm Adventures you can spend your summer working as part of a fun team and meeting interesting and lovely people from all over the world. What a fantastic way to spend your summer!
Job Description:
To oversee and coordinate the day's activities and be a source of help and support to our guides and our guests.
Front desk duties include - Welcoming guests and checking them in for the tours they have booked. Communicating with the guests and the guides so that tours get off to a smooth start. Answering email enquiries, making tour bookings and helping guests (in person and over the phone).
Tour coordination duties include - Coordinating the guests and the guides so that tours get off in an organised and timely fashion. Organising, packing and preparing equipment and cooking meals for the evening tours.
Other duties include - basic bike knowledge to do bike rentals, helping to keep the Adventure Café, warehouse and back office a tidy, clean and pleasant environment for all who use it.
Who we are looking for:
You should be an outgoing and friendly person who enjoys working as part of a team and delivering excellent customer service. It would be beneficial if you have experience working in the tourism industry.
You should be able to communicate well in English with additional languages being desirable.
You should have experience with administration and customer service, and be IT literate.
You should be well organised, punctual, perform well under pressure and act under your own initiative.
You should have basic bike knowledge and be willing to learn.
You should currently live in Stockholm and have basic knowledge of the local area.
You should be an active person and like the outdoors.
You should be able to work mostly weekends and some weekdays during the months of August, September and October.
If this sounds like you, please email your CV and a cover letter detailing your motivation to be a part of our team, to info@stockholmadventures.com
.
We are looking for half-time and full-time employees.
