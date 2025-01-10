French speaking Customer Service Specialist
Do you want to be part of our clients international support team in Gothenburg? We are looking for a service-oriented and proactive person who wants to work with customer support for various international markets. If you want to be part of this dynamic workplace, we welcome your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Customer Service Specialist, you will handle incoming calls and emails from both customers & users. Your tasks include registering and administering customer inquiries as well as follow-up work. You may also handle complaints arising from the company's customers.
When you step through the doors of the office, you will immediately receive a warm welcome from your colleagues, who are all eager to make you feel welcome and part of the team. The company has a relaxed atmosphere and encourages laughter and a positive culture in the workplace. In this position, you will have the opportunity to develop your skills in both support and technical products.
In order to succeed in this role you should be able to build good relationships with both customers and colleagues. You are a team player with strong empathic skills who thrives in a high-paced environment. You need to have an analytical and pedagogical approach to provide excellent customer service. Basic IT skills and be able to work in multiple systems simultaneously is also a requirement.
You are offered
• Opportunity to work in an international environment within an innovative company.
• Work in a flexible workplace with a hybrid solution.
• The chance to be part of the company's journey and development.
Work tasks
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Are studying a post-secondary education or have another job on 50%.
• Has previously worked in customer support or service with guests.
• Speaks and writes French and English fluently as it is required in daily work.
• Has basic IT-skills.
It is meritorious if you have
• Other language skills, extra merit if it is Swedish.
• Experience in technical support.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Responsible
• Energetic
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
