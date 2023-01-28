French speaking Customer Service Agents to Betao
2023-01-28
Are you service-minded with fluent proficiency in French? Betao are looking for two customer service agents in their French-speaking team located in Stockholm. This position, in direct contact with their customers, aims to support them, by telephone and in writing, in the administrative procedures related to the launch of their activity; before, during and after the creation of their own business. Apply today as we use ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Betao is a Franco-Swedish legaltech based in Stockholm that implements solutions and tools to help French entrepreneurs succeed and realize their entrepreneurial project.
They are proud to provide one of the largest websites for freelancers in France and to manage the largest community of entrepreneurs on Facebook
Thanks to their leading position in the French market we can give a boost to new businesses but we are always looking to find new ways to support and empower entrepreneurs.
Du erbjuds
• An international culture
• A dynamic working atmosphere
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Assist and support our entrepreneur clients in the constitution of their business creation file vis-à-vis the French administration
• Manage customer relations via telephone and email
• Ensure the follow-up of the customer relationship in our software
• Highlight our various services and products
• Build customer loyalty
• Participate in the continuous improvement of our service
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Vi söker dig som är
• Very good oral and written communication
• Good listening and teaching skills
• Have a commercial sense and a spirit focused on customer satisfaction
• Organized, rigorous, autonomous
• Strong team spirit
• Adaptability
• love the challenge
• Be comfortable with computer tools
• Be proactive
Övrig information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Omfattning: Full time
• Placering: Södermalm, Stockholm
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
